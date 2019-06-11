KLA Schools is Coming to Chamblee, Georgia

CHAMBLEE, Ga., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has started for KLA Schools of Chamblee, an innovative and unique upscale preschool that will open its doors to the Chamblee community in fall 2019. This will be the first KLA Schools in the state of Georgia.

KLA Schools KLA Schools

KLA Schools is inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education, designed to tap into children's innate curiosities and is ideally suited to prepare children to overcome life's challenges and succeed academically. This approach to education was founded by a group of inspired parents who desired an educational system where children could flourish. Led by Loris Malaguzzi, an educator, psychologist, and philosopher after WWII, this philosophy views children as confident, responsible, independent, creative and curious beings. The Reggio Emilia Approach has been featured on Newsweek and CNN as the best preschool approach in the world.

"We are very excited to bring high-quality education to the children of the Chamblee community," said Andrea Gast KLA Schools of Chamblee Director. "Children are honored in our program and acknowledged as the protagonists of their learning experience."

KLA Schools of Chamblee will offer an inviting, respectful, and consistent environment to children. KLA Schools aims to provide a place where children's abilities, competences, and natural aptitudes are nurtured in ways that develop new and inherent talents.

This facility will include large classroom sizes, a Piazza where children can gather and feel as though they are part of a community, an Atelier where students can find inspiration for their innate creativity and two age specific playgrounds. The school will feature the most functional and safe furniture available for early education which includes crafted pieces hand-selected from Reggio Emilia, Italy.

KLA Schools Chamblee is enrolling children for the school year 2019-20. The school's temporary Admissions Office will open to the public later this month to provide more information about KLA Schools of Chamblee's educational programs, expected opening date, as well as unique features about the school. To learn more please visit: www.klaschoolschamblee.com.

ABOUT KLA SCHOOLS

KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise serving infants from 6 weeks of age through children 5 years of age. The mission of KLA Schools is to provide a safe, affordable, upscale environment and high-quality education for the students of our communities inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach to education. Designed to tap into children's innate curiosities, the Reggio Emilia Approach is ideally suited to prepare children to overcome life's challenges and succeed academically. Currently there are 20 KLA locations operating around the U.S. and several more schools in the pipeline for development in the near future. With this enterprise, we are creating a world class franchise organization, one that sets new standards for excellence within the children's educational services industry. Inc. Magazine ranked KLA Schools NO. 4185 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® placed KLA Schools as NO. 310. For more information about KLA Schools, visit www.klaschools.com.

Contact:

Maria Jose Morla

KLA Schools

216263@email4pr.com

305-912-5521 Ext. 1233

SOURCE KLA Schools