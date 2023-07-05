Klarpay AG Supports Young Athletes in Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing

Klarpay AG , a leading global payments solution provider, is delighted to announce its partnership with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor. This sponsorship is a testament to Klarpay's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

ZUG, Switzerland, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud Swiss company, Klarpay AG recognises the potential and dedication displayed by the young athletes in the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing. By extending support to this emerging team, Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, Klarpay aims to provide them with the necessary support to succeed internationally and represent Switzerland.

Klarpay AG partners with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor.

The partnership between Klarpay AG and the young sports team is founded on shared values, including the pursuit of excellence and teamwork. By aligning ourselves with these values, we strive to inspire individuals of all ages to pursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and foster a culture of achievement and resilience.

"We are thrilled to announce our support for the young sports team, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic talent pool," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG. "We strongly believe in the power of sports to unite communities, build character, and inspire greatness. This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting excellence, and we extend our best wishes to Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig as they embark on their journey to the upcoming Swiss, European, and World Championships."

About Klarpay AG.

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

For media inquiries, please contact: +41 41 552 0093, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146669/Klarpay_AG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853303/Klarpay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Klarpay AG