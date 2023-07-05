Klarpay AG Supports Young Athletes in Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing

News provided by

Klarpay AG

05 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

Klarpay AG, a leading global payments solution provider, is delighted to announce its partnership with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor. This sponsorship is a testament to Klarpay's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

ZUG, Switzerland, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud Swiss company, Klarpay AG recognises the potential and dedication displayed by the young athletes in the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing. By extending support to this emerging team, Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, Klarpay aims to provide them with the necessary support to succeed internationally and represent Switzerland.

Continue Reading
Klarpay AG partners with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor.
Klarpay AG partners with Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing talent pool, as their official sponsor.

The partnership between Klarpay AG and the young sports team is founded on shared values, including the pursuit of excellence and teamwork. By aligning ourselves with these values, we strive to inspire individuals of all ages to pursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and foster a culture of achievement and resilience.

"We are thrilled to announce our support for the young sports team, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic talent pool," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG. "We strongly believe in the power of sports to unite communities, build character, and inspire greatness. This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting excellence, and we extend our best wishes to Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig as they embark on their journey to the upcoming Swiss, European, and World Championships."

About Klarpay AG.
Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

For media inquiries, please contact: +41 41 552 0093, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146669/Klarpay_AG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853303/Klarpay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Klarpay AG

Also from this source

Klarpay AG Supports Young Athletes in Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.