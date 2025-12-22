KLAS Report Shows Strong Early Results for TrustCommerce Cloud Payments

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payment and security solutions, today announced the release of a new KLAS First Look report highlighting strong early results and customer satisfaction for TrustCommerce's Cloud Payments solution.

In the report, "Cloud Payments by TrustCommerce 2025: Enabling Seamless & Reliable Patient Payments Through Cloud-Based Solutions," KLAS evaluated Cloud Payments, TrustCommerce's next-generation, easy-to-implement payment platform featuring validated point-to-point encryption (vP2PE) and support for EMV and NFC-enabled card-present transactions.

Healthcare organizations often face fragmented payment systems and inefficient integration between payment solutions and EHRs, which can contribute to operational delays and diminished patient experiences. TrustCommerce aims to solve these issues with Cloud Payments.

Based on feedback from early adopters, this report analyzes customer experiences with Cloud Payments integrated with Epic's EHR to assess how well the system resolves common industry challenges and supports payment modernization. Respondents gave Cloud Payments a high rating for "ease of use" (A**), "supports integration goals," "overall satisfaction," and "likely to recommend" (A-**).

"Our goal is to make the payment process as simple and reliable as possible for providers and patients alike. The feedback highlighted in the KLAS First Look report shows that Cloud Payments is already making a meaningful impact, earning strong marks for ease of use, seamless integration, and overall product quality, while helping organizations provide a better patient experience," said Anthony Lucatuorto, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere, Powered by TrustCommerce.

Customers cited the solution's ability to improve patient payment experiences, reliable technology and support, and a responsive vendor partnership as key strengths contributing to their positive outcomes.

In addition to Epic, Cloud Payments is seamlessly integrated with other EHR and patient billing systems. Because the solution is fully web-based and requires no local software installation, implementation is streamlined and efficient. TrustCommerce maintains PCI-DSS compliance, P2PE validation, and HITRUST certification, underscoring its commitment to data security and regulatory adherence.

**Based on emerging data.

To download the full report, click this link.

About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitate secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. For over 25 years, our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.com.

