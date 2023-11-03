Klein & Hoffman, Inc. Announces Addition of Experienced Professionals to the Enclosure and BECx Division

Lumsden, an architectural graduate from the University of Nebraska , has extensive background in collaborating with architects and general contractors to provide technically sound and cost-effective design solutions across various market sectors including the Federal Government. He also has a commendable 24-year military service tenure as a Naval Officer.

, has extensive background in collaborating with architects and general contractors to provide technically sound and cost-effective design solutions across various market sectors including the Federal Government. He also has a commendable 24-year military service tenure as a Naval Officer. Stolarz, an architectural graduate from Ball State University , has a diverse architecture and consulting career in civic, institutional high-rise and industrial building types, which involved collaboration with several Fortune 500 leaders.

, has a diverse architecture and consulting career in civic, institutional high-rise and industrial building types, which involved collaboration with several Fortune 500 leaders. Casaletto, an alumnus of the University of Illinois and Boston Architectural College, adds his extensive architectural knowledge and field experience in design-assistance, construction and commissioning of various façade and roof designs, including panelized wall systems.

Klein & Hoffman's expansion into specialized arenas such as Data Centers / Mission Critical, Pharmaceuticals, the Industrial landscape, and Municipal / Government projects complements its strong reputation in Healthcare, Higher Education, and Commercial sectors. This solidifies the firm's commitment to maintaining excellence and comprehensive project delivery from start to finish, spanning inception through construction and warranty.

Pete Power, RA, President of Klein & Hoffman, expressed his enthusiasm for the new hires, highlighting how seamlessly they integrate with the firm's longstanding dedication to excellence in building enclosure. "Our vision is clear – to deepen our existing relationships, forge new partnerships, and continue our seven-decade legacy of excellence. The addition of Scott, Scott, and Nick creates a powerful synergy with our established principles and core values, propelling Klein & Hoffman into an even brighter future."

Glenn Johnson, AIA, NCARB, QCxP, Principal, added, "This addition complements and enhances our existing strengths. Their diverse expertise, combined with our firm's rich history and active role in shaping industry standards, positions us to offer more innovative and advanced building solutions."

K&H's active involvement in the ongoing development of industry guidelines, investigation of underperforming enclosure systems, and providing technical design consulting services demonstrates a holistic and informed approach to building design and construction challenges. With these new additions, K&H reaffirms its position as a leader in this specialized field of consulting services, continuing to set industry standards for quality, innovation, and excellence.

The firm's dedication to restoration, innovation, and a strong internal company culture has not gone unnoticed, as evident by its consistent recognition in Crain's Chicago's Top 100 Best Places to Work.

PR CONTACT:

Alesha Shaw, Marketing Manager

312.251.1900

[email protected]

For more information:

www.kleinandhoffman.com

SOURCE Klein & Hoffman