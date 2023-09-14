Klika Tech, a Quext company, Receives 2023 LPWAN Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

Quext IoT Honored for LPWAN Innovation

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quext, a Texas-based technology company that offers a cutting-edge technology platform for the multifamily industry, along with their partners Klika Tech, have received IoT Evolution World's 2023 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award for Quext IoT's LPWAN based smart apartment solution. This prestigious award recognizes companies whose products exhibit exceptional innovation and ingenuity in harnessing LPWAN technology to address complex challenges in various industries.

Quext and Klika Tech collaborated to develop an IoT platform utilizing Amazon Web Services, aimed at offering cost-effective and efficient smart apartment solutions to multifamily property owners. Designed by multifamily operators, Quext IoT has been specifically designed to solve real-world pain points and address the needs of the multifamily housing industry, offering modular capabilities to seamlessly connect a network of smart devices that complement property management software. Powered by AWS IoT, Quext IoT's patented smart-hub embedded technology utilizes a custom LoRa-based thermostat as an IoT gateway and a LoRaWAN network that eliminates reliance on cumbersome and complex WiFi infrastructure. This reduces both hardware and capital requirements by up to 50% versus competing IoT solutions. Residents can conveniently manage all their smart devices through a dedicated mobile application.

Headquartered in the U.S., Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting firm that believes collaboration is the key to innovation. As an AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner, they specialize in delivering cutting-edge cloud computing, IoT, data analytics, and embedded solutions.

"We work with our clients to 'Ideate, Innovate, and Co-create,' " says Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "In the cloud and IoT industries, real-world experience in imagining, architecting, delivering, and managing systems is of the highest value. This is where Klika Tech shines and presents an unbeatable value proposition."

"We're thrilled to be honored with the 2023 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award. The Quext team was purposeful in designing a smart apartment solution that met the needs of apartment operators like ourselves. Our partnerships with Klika Tech and AWS are driving much-needed change to the multifamily housing industry and we are proud to be leading that drive," stated Dave Gilles, Chief Executive Officer of Madera Companies.

For over 20 years, TMC has recognized technology companies with esteemed awards in various categories. These awards are highly respected in the global communications and technology sectors, celebrating leaders who continually advance technologies. Each winner is a market-leading innovator.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award exemplify outstanding products and solutions that leverage the LPWAN protocol. It is my honor to congratulate Klika Tech and Quext for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

About Quext

Quext is a smart technology and services company pioneering exciting innovations that make smarter decisions brilliantly simple. Created by industry experts, Quext reimagined apartment technology with products that work seamlessly together delivering the easiest-to-learn, most intuitive, all-in-one, cloud-based apartment community nerve center ever offered. Core platform innovations include internet of things, digital human customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm founded by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020. To learn more, visit onequext.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/onequext .

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages cutting-edge cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded systems solutions for our global customers. Launched in 2013, we are a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Digital Customer Experience Services, AWS Smart City, and AWS DevOps Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery. For details visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected] .

