MIAMI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart City solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Espressif Systems, a renowned provider of IoT technology and innovative platform solutions. This collaboration signifies a landmark union of Klika Tech's expertise in cloud and embedded platforms integration and Espressif's innovative ESP RainMaker® platform, aiming to deliver unparalleled consumer and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide.

Klika Tech Announces Strategic Partnership With Espressif Systems To Revolutionize IOT And Smart Home Technology

Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This strategic alliance with Espressif Systems represents a significant milestone for Klika Tech in our mission to empower businesses and consumers with advanced IoT solutions. Together, we are set to make ESP RainMaker even more accessible, efficient, and customizable according to the unique needs of our customers."

The partnership is set to empower businesses and consumers by offering an all-encompassing, customizable platform that simplifies the creation and management of ecosystems of connected devices. By leveraging Espressif's ESP RainMaker®, which integrates seamlessly with AWS IoT services, Klika Tech will enhance the ability of businesses to deploy sophisticated IoT solutions that are scalable, secure, and user-friendly, ensuring a swift time-to-market and a reduction in the total cost of ownership.

Innovative Joint Demo at Embedded World 2024

As part of this exciting partnership, Klika Tech and Espressif are thrilled to announce a joint demonstration at the upcoming Embedded World Exhibition & Conference. This demo, taking place at the AWS Booth #4-552, will showcase a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline the complexity of managing a heterogenous smart home environment via Matter. Utilizing ESP RainMaker® and the Matter protocol, alongside artificial intelligence, the demo will offer attendees a firsthand look at how to maximize smart home functionality and convenience through an intuitive interface.

"Our partnership with Klika Tech is a pivotal step towards achieving our vision of a seamless, interconnected world. The joint demo at Embedded World 2024 will not only highlight the capabilities of the ESP RainMaker® platform but also demonstrate our commitment to simplifying technology for users, enabling them to embrace the full potential of smart living," commented Amey Inamdar - Director of Technical Marketing, Espressif Systems

This collaborative solution seeks to address the challenges of device management and interoperability within smart homes and industrial settings. By enabling automatic configuration and management of devices, our solution promises a seamless smart home experience that allows users to control their environment effortlessly with simple voice commands. This integration not only enhances user experience but also tackles the fragmentation in the smart device ecosystem by providing a unified platform for diverse devices to communicate seamlessly.

About Espressif Systems

Espressif Systems is a public multinational, fabless semiconductor company, known for its high-performance IoT solutions. With a focus on providing low-power, high-density integrated chips, Espressif's products are leading the industry in wireless connectivity and smart device capabilities. The ESP RainMaker® platform, developed by Espressif, offers a serverless IoT solution to facilitate the rapid deployment and management of IoT applications.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

[email protected]

561-635-8292

