MIAMI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart City solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected as winner of the Best in Show Award in the category of Data Analytics for its Asset Tracking Solution jointly developed with AWS and Seeed Studio. The award is presented by Embedded Computing Design (ECD), a division of OpenSystems Media, and the leading source of how-to design and development information for the embedded industry. All entries are assessed by the Editorial Team based on Design Excellence, Relative Performance and Market Impact.

Klika Tech Wins EmbeddedWorld Best in Show 2024

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Klika Tech was also recognized among the top three nominees in the category of AI & Machine Learning for its GenAI and tinyML solution co-created with AWS, Infineon and tinyML as well as in the Wired and Wireless Connectivity category for its ESP RainMaker and Matter Smart Home Solution, jointly developed with AWS and Espressif Systems.

All entries were judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

"These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now," said Rich Nass, EVP, Open Systems Media. "We are delighted to honor these winners for their exemplary work and technical innovation."

"It's a remarkable honor to be recognized by Embedded Computing Design not just in one, but three significant categories. This triple acknowledgment underscores Klika Tech's diverse expertise and our successful collaborations with AWS, Seeed Studio, Infineon, tinyML, and Espressif Systems. Our shared vision for innovation is what propels us forward in the realms of Data Analytics, AI & Machine Learning, and Wired and Wireless Connectivity. These accolades validate our dedication to pioneering Smart City and Cloud solutions that not only lead the market but also empower our clients to harness the full potential of cutting-edge embedded technologies." Commented Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech

Embedded Computing Design is committed to acknowledging those who lead the charge in the world of embedded technology, setting new benchmarks in innovation, and driving progress across industries through exceptional design and engineering.

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 40 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM's mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at embeddedcomputing.com.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

