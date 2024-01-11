Klika Tech's Innovative LUCI Device-to-Cloud Wins 2024 "Public Safety Solution of The Year" from IoT Breakthrough

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart City solutions, today announced that its Device-to-Cloud Smart Wheelchair solution co-created by Klika Tech and LUCI has been named "Public Safety Solution of The Year" in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

The innovative connected wheelchair solution co-created by Klika Tech and LUCI, gives power wheelchair riders unparalleled stability, comfort, security and connectivity through cloud-connected software and hardware. Multiple sensors installed in the power wheelchair collect data on the current surroundings to provide drive assistance similar to that used in autonomous cars. The sensor data is sent to the MyLUCI mobile app via Bluetooth and further visualized to enable a 360-degree view for the user, helping to prevent thousands of accidents and injuries per year.

"Klika Tech enabled us to transform the way wheelchair riders interact with and respond to people, things, and hazards in and around their environment. The development of this first-of-a-kind IoT sensor and cloud-based platform has enabled us to configure, control and program mobile systems and open a safer, more accessible world." -Jered Dean, Co-Founder & CTO, LUCI

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as IoT Breakthroughs Awards Public Safety Solution of the Year winner. This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Klika Tech and our partners at LUCI," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. "Together, we have harnessed the power of AWS IoT to revolutionize the mobility experience for power wheelchair riders. This platform not only enhances safety and stability but also empowers individuals with greater independence and confidence. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative technology, contributing to a more inclusive future for all."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

