KlikaTech Wins Best in Show Award for Data Analytics with ASTRA Asset Tracking Solution at Embedded World 2023

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a US-headquartered global systems integrator and product development company, wins Best in Show Award with the ASTRA Asset Tracking Solution at Embedded World 2023.

During the March 14 - 16 event in Nuremberg, Germany, Klika Tech was honored with the Best in Show Award for their ASTRA Asset Tracking Solution, co-created with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and 1NCE, and showcased at Embedded World 2023.

Organizations are prioritizing the integration of IoT technologies and services into their environments. This is done to automate manual processes and get real-time asset tracking data, intelligence, and performance insights for supply chain needs. Despite best efforts, many enterprises experience problems managing and maintaining their fleets of devices, connecting remote sensors and smart devices to the cloud securely and cost effectively. This, in turn, leads to incomplete asset tracking data, and can expose the shortcomings of vendor lock-in, based on proprietary trackers, expensive connectivity and the platform being used.

"Through working with and learning from our customers to build nearly 15,000 IoT projects, 1NCE knows the challenges that organizations face with asset tracking and intelligence platforms. That's why Klika Tech chose 1NCE to bring together the critical data pieces needed for this unique asset tracking control system — it's open, scalable, cuts out vendor lock-in, and delivers improved results. Hardware support from Nordic Semiconductor and Sercomm rounds out a comprehensive solution for real-time, actionable data insights."

-Jan Sulaiman, Global Director, Solution Engineering at 1NCE

This fully open Solution Accelerator from Klika Tech – powered by 1NCE OS software and devices from Sercomm and Nordic Semiconductor – allows partners to select their preferred asset trackers and seamlessly integrate them into their existing platforms. Quite simply, it is designed to slash the time needed for new IoT projects to get off the ground. Clients also have the option to work with Klika Tech to architect, develop and implement customized versions of the platform, tailored to meet current and future needs cost effectively.

Klika Tech leveraged 1NCE's CoAP broker and AWS IoT Core Device Location service to power ASTRA, Klika Tech's Asset Tracking and Intelligence Solution Accelerator.

"1NCE's Cloud Integrator is a message broker that's a critical component that Klika Tech leverages to provide advanced communication capabilities using CoAP protocol to minimize bandwidth and battery device requirements driving unprecedented efficiency and business insights," said Gennadiy M. Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "We are excited to be working with 1NCE and look forward to future collaborations that drive increased business flexibility and ROI for our customers."

See our solution brief here.

ABOUT 1NCE

1NCE is the only connectivity and software company providing IoT at a lifetime global flat rate. Our mission is to deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT without uncertainty or hassle over the lifetime of a device. In 150+ countries, 1NCE turns connectivity into electricity ready for consumption. The company, founded in 2017 by CEO Alexander P. Sator together with Deutsche Telekom AG, is headquartered in Cologne, Germany and has 250+ staff across 20 countries. Learn more online and follow 1NCE on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT KLIKA TECH

Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages edge-to-cloud IoT and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions for our global customers. Launched in 2013, we are a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Digital Customer Experience and DevOps Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery. For details visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

