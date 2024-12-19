KLOS Partners with Sweet James Co-Founders Steve Mehr and James Bergener to Set Fundraising Record for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet James Accident Attorneys, co-founded by Steve Mehr and James Bergener, proudly partnered with 95.5 KLOS-FM's Annual St. Jude Radiothon, which successfully raised an incredible $1.28 million in just 26 hours last week. This year's radiothon took place on Thursday, December 5th, and Friday, December 6th, uniting the Los Angeles community to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a leader in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

As the "Angel of the Hour" at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 6th, Sweet James Accident Attorneys helped amplify the efforts to encourage listeners to become "Partners in Hope" by donating $19 a month to ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food while their children receive life-saving care.

"At Sweet James, we are deeply inspired by the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Steve Mehr, Co-Founder of Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "Partnering with KLOS for this radiothon is a privilege. Together, we are helping families focus on what matters most—supporting their children—while easing the financial burden during the toughest times of their lives."

James Bergener, Co-Founder of Sweet James, added, "Making a difference in our community is central to who we are at Sweet James. Partnering with KLOS and St. Jude allows us to contribute to a cause that brings hope and healing to so many families. We're proud to have been part of this record-breaking effort."

This was the 8th annual KLOS St. Jude Radiothon, and the funds raised will directly support St. Jude's groundbreaking research and patient care. Last week's event continued the station's legacy of impactful giving, with a goal of breaking records year after year.

Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims rebuild their lives. Co-Founded by Steve Mehr and James Bergener, Sweet James extends its mission of justice and compassion through partnerships with community initiatives like the St. Jude Radiothon. For more information, visit SweetJames.com or call 800-900-0000.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude, ensuring they can focus solely on their child's recovery. To learn more or donate, visit StJude.org.

Meruelo Media, part of the Meruelo Group, operates iconic media properties, including 95.5 KLOS-FM, renowned for its innovative programming and philanthropic efforts like the St. Jude Radiothon. 

