Knapp Charter Academy Donates $441 to American Red Cross While Paying Tribute to 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacing up for a good cause is nothing new for Knapp Charter Academy students, who annually hold a fundraiser walk to raise money for school supplies. But this year, they took their efforts a step farther to include honoring local medical personnel and first responders.

"We are always honored to provide professional service to our community, and we do not ask for accolades or rewards for doing so," said Sergeant Daniel Adams, accreditation manager for GRPD. "However, when we see members of the community paying tribute and recognizing that service, it touches the heart of every cop around."

The school community paid tribute to all medical personnel and first responders, in honor of the traumatic attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. In attendance were students, staff members, school leaders, local firefighters, and school families.

"We are humbled and thankful for all the responders, families, students, and staff that were able to make the day a success," said Mitch Bosch, principal at Knapp Charter Academy. "It is always incredible to see how our local first responders take time out of their day to come and build relationships with students."

In total, the event raised $3,900. A portion of the money raised, $441, will be donated to The American Red Cross, an organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and disaster preparedness education in the United States. The remaining funds, nearly $3,500, will go back into the school for classroom necessities and school activities.

"The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) finds immeasurable value in connecting with the youth of our community in order to start positive relationships as early as possible," said Adams. "We want kids to know that we are here to help and can be approached at any time. We hope that they carry on this information and attitude well into adulthood."

Each student had the opportunity to walk, run, race, skip, jog, or however they wanted to stay active throughout their time, while a DJ played music.

See photos from the Fund Racer walk here.

About Knapp Charter Academy:

Knapp Charter Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Grand Rapids area. For more information, visit knappcharteracademy.org.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

Related Links

www.heritageacademies.com

