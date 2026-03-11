Kneu Health Graduates from Texas Medical Center Innovation Accelerator as U.S. Deployments Expand

Completion of Texas Medical Center Innovation program connects Kneu with the world's

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneu Health, a precision neurology platform for Parkinson's and dementia, today announced it has graduated from the Global Incubator program at Texas Medical Center Innovation (TMCi). Delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, the program's third cohort connects emerging health technologies with clinicians and health systems across the Texas Medical Center in Houston, the world's largest medical complex.

Participation in the program provided Kneu with direct engagement with U.S. clinical leaders as the company expands adoption of its smartphone-based platform for continuous neurological monitoring. Built on more than a decade of research at the University of Oxford, the platform enables patients to complete short daily assessments measuring changes in movement, speech and cognition, generating structured clinical insight that helps clinicians detect deterioration earlier and intervene before symptoms escalate.

"Neurological conditions such as Parkinson's and dementia are increasing rapidly, yet care models still rely heavily on episodic clinic visits that capture only brief snapshots of a patient's condition," said Caroline Cake, CEO and co-founder of Kneu Health. "Working alongside clinicians and health system leaders through the Texas Medical Center ecosystem allows us to demonstrate how continuous neurological insight can support earlier intervention and more informed care decisions."

Completion of the program comes as Kneu continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. The company recently completed a six-month clinical deployment with Cedars-Sinai's Division of Movement Disorders. Clinicians reported that smartphone-based monitoring informed earlier intervention in 79% of encounters, revealing changes that would otherwise go unnoticed between Parkinson's visits.

Kneu is also advancing deployments with Mass General Brigham, one of the nation's leading academic health systems. In 2025, Kneu secured $5.6 million in seed funding co-led by Oxford Science Enterprises and Cedars-Sinai to accelerate adoption across health systems. The company also received FDA clearance for its smartphone-based Parkinson's tremor measurement module, the first known fully phone-based system for measuring Parkinson's tremor without additional hardware, supporting expansion of the platform across the U.S. market.

The company's momentum will be further highlighted when Kneu takes the stage at SXSW in Austin during March 12-16. The appearance follows Kneu's recognition as the winner of the inaugural SXSW London Venture Spotlight. The award included a £100,000 prize recognizing the Kneu's work advancing smartphone-based monitoring of Parkinson's disease and dementia.

To learn more about Kneu Health, visit https://kneu.com/en-us.

About Kneu Health

Kneu Health is pioneering continuous intelligence for neurological care through smartphone-based monitoring of Parkinson's and dementia. Built on Oxford University's decade-long longitudinal research and validated across leading health systems, the company's FDA-cleared platform transforms daily interactions into clinical insights that enable earlier intervention and personalized care. Backed by Oxford Science Enterprises, Cedars-Sinai, and a global syndicate of investors, Kneu operates across eight NHS Trusts and flagship U.S. health systems. Learn more at kneu.com.

