Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Appoints Deepak Devaraj as New President and Chief Investment Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors (KoCAA) today announced Mr. Deepak Devaraj as its new President and Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Devaraj and his team will oversee the management of the KoCAA General Account investment portfolio and mutual fund strategies. In addition, he will lead the KoCAA internal Investment Department, including fixed income and equity strategies, and will also provide oversight of KoCAA's externally managed investment programs.

"The Knights of Columbus is pleased to welcome Mr. Deepak Devaraj as our new KoCAA President and Chief Investment Officer," said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. "Since the Knights of Columbus was founded more than 140 years ago by Blessed Michael McGivney, our mission has included the protection of Catholic families and their financial security. KoCAA is dedicated to investing according to Catholic principles and plays a vital role in supporting the Knights' charitable work."

Prior to joining the Knights of Columbus, Mr. Devaraj enjoyed a distinguished 25-year career in the investment industry, most recently as Global Head of Electronic Trading at Oppenheimer & Co. He has held senior leadership roles in trading, portfolio construction and electronic market innovation, and has built technology-driven platforms used by institutional investors to improve transparency, pricing and execution.

A member of the Knights of Columbus, Mr. Devaraj combines professional expertise with a strong commitment to serving the Catholic Church. He earned a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and holds FINRA Series 7, Series 63, and Series 3 licenses.

Mr. Nicholas Gentile, who previously served as Interim President and Chief Investment Officer, KoCAA, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Fixed Income, effective immediately.

As a pioneer in Catholic investing with over $30 billion in assets under management, KoCAA offers one of the largest suites of Catholic investment solutions with nine mutual funds and over 80 model portfolios to help clients meet their financial needs and goals.

"More than ever, Catholic investors want to entrust their assets with a firm who shares their cultural and moral values. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors is widely recognized for offering its clients one of the broadest portfolios of Catholic-compliant investment products in the industry," said Mr. Devaraj. "KoCAA's track record of results for families, parishes and institutions shows that investing with your faith doesn't mean sacrificing performance."

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors recently celebrated ten years of offering individual and institutional investors a "Catholic Difference" approach to investing that aligns with their beliefs, guidelines established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Catholic teaching. In 2015, KoCAA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, launched a suite of faith-based investment solutions — a natural extension of the Knights' overarching financial services program — to meet the growing need for faith-based investment strategies for Catholic institutions such as dioceses, church organizations, endowments, foundations, universities and hospitals. In 2021, KoCAA launched the individual advisor representative program and today, there are nearly 200 financial advisors helping to bring Catholic investment solutions to individual investors.

For more information about Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, and to view the 2024 KoCAA Impact Report, please visit kofcassetadvisors.org.

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors ("KoCAA") is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at adviserinfo.sec.gov. KoCAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, one of the world's largest Catholic Lay Organizations. Investing involves risk and you may gain or lose money on your investments. KoCAA's status as a Registered Investment Adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For additional information visit KoCAA.org or write to [email protected]. This information is intended for current or prospective investors in the U.S. only.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.2 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading charitable organizations, Knights donated more than 48 million service hours and over $197 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2024. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance has more than $124 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $30 billion** in assets under management. Guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, by enabling men to grow in their faith and put that faith into action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of January 1, 2026

**As of January 1, 2026

