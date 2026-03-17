Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026

KoCAA receives Newsweek's recognition for second consecutive year

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors (KoCAA) announced today that for the second consecutive year, it has been recognized as one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies pulled from a shortlist of financial firms, evaluating them on asset performance, client performance, adviser expertise and client ratio, breadth of service offerings and conflicts of interest.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors named to Newsweek's top financial advisory firms of 2026.

"KoCAA is honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of the premier financial advisory firms," said Knights of Columbus Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kelly. "For more than 10 years, KoCAA's growth, performance and breadth of investment strategies have made it one of the largest managers of Catholic-compliant assets, by offering individual and institutional investors a 'Catholic Difference' approach to investing that aligns with their beliefs and Catholic teaching."

KoCAA's President and Chief Investment Officer, Deepak Devaraj, credits the organization's continued momentum to the clarity that anchors its mission.

"Our growth reflects something deeper than numbers. It starts with internal clarity about who we are and what we stand for, which grounds our work in the mission to provide competitive, faith consistent investment solutions," said Devaraj. "That mission is carried by a team of over forty investment professionals whose expertise and shared purpose shape everything we do. It becomes commercially evident in milestones such as our ten-year anniversary. It extends outward in the trust we have earned from individual investors, parishes, dioceses and institutions across the Catholic community. It is reflected in the growth of our two-billion-dollar mutual fund family. And it is sustained every day by a team that manages more than $30 billion in assets with expertise and purpose."

"Financial advisers can help you manage your money, plan for retirement and create short-and long-term goals to keep you feeling financially secure for years to come," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek. "That is why Newsweek is proud to partner with Plant-A Insights for the second year to bring you America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026, highlighting 1,000 companies across the country to help you achieve your financial goals. We hope that this ranking helps you find a firm that will help you meet your financial goals, no matter your income, stage of life or savings goals."

The date range of the evaluation period was September 2020 through September 2025. The complete list of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 can be located at America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026.

America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 Methodology Overview

America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 recognizes the leading financial advisory firms in the United States that offer portfolio investment management services to individuals based on their performance across multiple key indicators of advisory excellence. The study, conducted by Plant-A Insights Group in partnership with Newsweek, evaluated over 16,000 SEC Registered Investment Advisors. Only U.S. firms with more than $20 million in assets under management (AUM), at least three wealth advisers, five individual clients, and a minimum of two years of SEC registration were considered. Firms with disciplinary disclosures were excluded.

The shortlisted firms were analyzed on several dimensions:

Asset Performance: Growth in assets under management, capturing both short-term and long-term financial performance.

Client Performance: Client base growth and retention over short and long terms.

Adviser Expertise and Client Ratio: Measures reflecting adviser credentials and client-to-adviser ratio.

Breadth of Service Offerings: Range of wealth advisory services such as financial planning and pension consulting.

Conflicts of Interest: Firms demonstrating minimal conflicts of interest scored higher.

Each firm received a composite score out of 100. The top 1,000 firms achieved recognition as America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026. Advisers may choose to pay for an authorized license to promote the award, but a license is not required to receive the award.

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors ("KoCAA") is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at adviserinfo.sec.gov. KoCAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, one of the world's largest Catholic Lay Organizations. Investing involves risk and you may gain or lose money on your investments. KoCAA's status as a Registered Investment Adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For additional information visit KoCAA.org or write to [email protected]. This information is intended for current or prospective investors in the U.S. only.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.2 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading charitable organizations, Knights donated more than 48 million service hours and over $197 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2024. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance has more than $124 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $30 billion** in assets under management. Guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, by enabling men to grow in their faith and put that faith into action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of January 1, 2026

**As of January 1, 2026

SOURCE Knights of Columbus