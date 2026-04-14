KNIPEX North America Deepening Position in Bike Market

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KNIPEX Tools North America is formally expanding their footprint in the ever-growing cycling industry.

The announcement comes as the hand tool manufacturer exhibits this week at the 2026 Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. During the annual event, the KNIPEX North America team will use hands-on demonstrations to showcase the assortment of Bike specific tools offering superior reliability and precision.

KNIPEX North America has historically held prominence in "traditional" trades (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, automotive, etc.) and while interest in the cycling space is not new for the German company, the growing brand awareness in more niche markets continues to leave an impression on the sales, marketing, and product management teams.

"Our global counterparts have been engaging with and targeting the bike industry for some time, but it hasn't become a priority for the North American marketing team until recently." Beverly Richards, VP of Marketing explains. She continued, "We knew bike mechanics used KNIPEX, but shared knowledge was lacking in both directions. From a product standpoint we knew we had much more to offer but we had no collateral to showcase our assortment and get in front of the professional user."

After in-depth market research was performed by the US Product Management team, it was determined to move forward in establishing a more permanent spot in mechanic shops & tool kits around North America. Peter Grable, Manager of Quality & Product Management, shares his experience. "We learned that mechanics prefer to use high-quality hand tools such as KNIPEX and that many items in our product assortment not only serve as a better solution but fill gaps in their tool bags."

Among many online retailers, KNIPEX Tools is predominately sold at bike specific distributors such as QBP, BTI, and Olympic Supply Company. A few core items already used by bike mechanics include: the 7 1/4" & 10" Pliers Wrench (86 03 180, 86 03 250), the 6 1/4" & 7 1/2" Wire Rope Shears (95 62 160, 95 61 190) and the 8" Diagonal Cutter (74 01 200). Additionally, the 5 1/2" Super Knips (78 03 140) and the 7 1/4" TubiX® Pipe Cutter (90 31 02) have become increasingly popular and well-loved by the trade.

KNIPEX is planning to attend key events throughout 2026 with resident bike enthusiast Jason Palmer of the Product Management team riding in several races on behalf of the organization. Additionally, the team is serving as an official sponsor of Lucas Bourgoyne's Team Cadence Cyclery.

About KNIPEX Tools

KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American branch of KNIPEX‐Werk. KNIPEX manufactures best-in-class hand tools for best-in-class tradesmen. With over 1,500 styles and sizes, KNIPEX serves a variety of industries from cycling, automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. With roots dating back to 1882 in Wuppertal, Germany the North American branch of KNIPEX continues to innovate and lead the pliers market. For more information visit www.knipex-tools.com and follow KNIPEX Tools North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE KNIPEX Tools