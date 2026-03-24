KNIPEX Tools Named One of the 2026 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KNIPEX Tools is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, as well as the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago. These prestigious awards highlight organizations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to employee enrichment, engagement, and organizational excellence.

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

According to Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs, "these companies exemplify the power of a people-first culture. Their commitment to creating exceptional workplaces has established them as role models of excellence nationwide."

Earning both national and local recognition underscores KNIPEX Tools' ongoing dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, development, and long-term success.

"We are honored to receive both the national and local Best & Brightest recognition," said Todd Shumate, President of KNIPEX Tools North America. "These awards reflect our commitment to our employees and the culture we have built together. Our team's continued contributions are the foundation of our success, and we strive every day to create an environment where people feel valued."

These 2026 recognitions build on KNIPEX Tools' recent workplace achievements, following its award as a 2025 Best & Brightest Company to Work For® in Chicago and Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for two consecutive years (2024 & 2025).

Learn more about careers at KNIPEX Tools North America.

About KNIPEX Tools: KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American branch of KNIPEX‐Werk. For more than 140 years, KNIPEX has set the standard for precision, performance and durability manufacturing best-in-class hand tools for professional tradespeople around the world. With over 1,500 styles and sizes, KNIPEX serves a variety of industries from automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. Headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany since 1882, KNIPEX continues to drive innovation and lead the market through its commitment to quality & engineering excellence.

SOURCE KNIPEX Tools