Knorr Introduces Liquid Seasoning Chili to U.S. Market

Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili brings the authentic flavors of Asia to American homes with a versatile seasoning that adds a spicy, sweet and savory taste to a wide range of dishes. Whether used to marinate meats or as a dip for vegetables, Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili becomes the go-to choice for convenience, versatility, and deliciousness, allowing Asian Americans and Asian culinary enthusiasts to authentically and easily enhance their meals with genuine Asian flavors.

"Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili captures the essence of traditional Asian cooking, providing a convenient way for consumers to enjoy meals reminiscent of family recipes," said Partha Guha, Head of Nutrition & Ice Cream, Unilever International North America. "This exciting addition supports our Authentic Meals Start Here mission, bringing the authentic flavors of our best-selling products from around the world to North American tables."

Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili is now available in local Asian grocery stores, inviting consumers to experience the bold, authentic flavors of Asian cuisine from the comfort of their kitchens. For more information about Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili and to explore recipe inspirations, visit www.cookwithknorr.com.

SOURCE Unilever