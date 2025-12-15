US Soccer Legend Clint Dempsey Teams Up with Unilever Powerhouse Brands to Keep Fans Fresh for FIFA World Cup 26™

Get game ready with exclusive Unilever products and gift packs as well as an opportunity to win FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilever and Soccer Hall of Famer Clint Dempsey are teaming up to help fans stay fresh with Dove Men+Care, Degree and AXE, as the FIFA World Cup 26™ heats up. As a father of five and the first American male player to score in three FIFA World Cups, Dempsey knows how to bring confidence to every moment, on and off the field.

Unilever's ongoing sponsorship with FIFA, which spans men's, women's, and esports competitions, enters an exciting new chapter with FIFA World Cup 26™. Through this collaboration, Unilever brings fans closer to the game, offering the confidence and freshness athletes feel when stepping onto the pitch, along with the chance to win coveted FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets.

"When you feel fresh, you play better – simple as that," said Clint Dempsey, U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer. "That rush of confidence sticks with you long after the whistle blows; it's what helps me show up, every day. That's why I'm excited to partner with Unilever, to help fans experience that same confidence in their own everyday routines."

Fans can get game-ready ahead of the tournament with exclusive Unilever FIFA World Cup 26™ gift packs from Dove Men+Care, Degree and AXE, available now at Walmart, while supplies last. With each purchase through July 19, 2026, fans can enter for a chance to win FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets and other epic prizes – from watch party experiences to home entertainment upgrades, gaming packages, and more.

"At Unilever, we know that the love of the game is so much more than what happens on the field – it's about the passion, connection, and joy that brings people together everywhere," said Laura DiMiceli, Head of Sports Marketing & Partnerships, Unilever Personal Care. "We're proud to partner with Clint Dempsey to bring our brands to people in ways that celebrate that same energy, helping to inspire confidence, freshness and connectivity during the excitement of FIFA World Cup 26™ and the everyday moments that matter."

Unilever will continue the momentum in 2026 with additional offerings designed to bring freshness to fans nationwide with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Join Unilever and get in the game – visit UnileverWorldCup26.com for a variety of ways to enter to win FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets and shop the limited-edition gift packs from Dove Men+Care, Degree, and AXE at your favorite retailer.

