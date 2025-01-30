Knorr Launches Lunar Knorr Year to Celebrate Lunar New Year with Exciting Culinary Experiences

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr , the global flavor innovator trusted by families since 1838, proudly announces its 2025 Lunar New Year campaign, Lunar Knorr Year. Rooted in its mission to bring the authentic tastes of home to Asian American families, Knorr celebrates this cherished holiday by fostering a sense of community and honoring cultural traditions through vibrant culinary experiences and timeless recipes that inspire togetherness around the dinner table.

Knorr celebrates Lunar New Year with festive dishes, cultural events and a $1,000 sweepstakes. Post this Knorr kicks off its 2025 Lunar New Year campaign, "Lunar Knorr Year," celebrating Asian culinary traditions and community. From showcasing iconic dishes like Chinese dumplings and Vietnamese bánh chưng to immersive events and tastings, Knorr brings authentic flavors to the heart of the holiday. Knorr celebrates Lunar New Year with its $1,000 Red Envelope Sweepstakes. Now in its fourth year, participants can enter by sharing a festive dish made with Knorr products on Instagram, tagging @cookwithknorr, and using #KnorrSweepstakes2025.

Lunar New Year is a cherished time for family gatherings, reflection and sharing dishes that symbolize prosperity and togetherness. To honor these traditions, Knorr has partnered with renowned Asian creators to highlight popular dishes like Chinese dumplings and Vietnamese bánh chưng (square sticky rice cakes), made with Knorr signature products : Knorr Chicken Broth Mix , Knorr Liquid Seasoning and Knorr Tamarind Soup Mix .

Knorr Lunar Knorr Year campaign also brings the festivities to life through exciting community activations:

San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade & Street Fair (Feb. 15–16): Knorr will feature a vibrant float celebrating Asian culinary traditions at the parade. At the Community Street Fair, attendees can enjoy tastings of Lunar New Year's top dishes made with Knorr products and engage with different Lunar New Year's traditions.

(Feb. 15–16): Knorr will feature a vibrant float celebrating Asian culinary traditions at the parade. At the Community Street Fair, attendees can enjoy tastings of Lunar New Year's top dishes made with Knorr products and engage with different Lunar New Year's traditions. $1,000 Red Envelope Sweepstakes : For the fourth year, Knorr continues the tradition of prosperity by hosting its $1,000 sweepstakes. Participants can enter by sharing a festive dish made with Knorr products on Instagram, tagging @cookwithknorr and using #KnorrSweepstakes2025.*

: For the fourth year, Knorr continues the tradition of prosperity by hosting its sweepstakes. Participants can enter by sharing a festive dish made with Knorr products on Instagram, tagging @cookwithknorr and using #KnorrSweepstakes2025.* In-Store Food Tastings: Shoppers across North America can immerse themselves in the flavors of Lunar New Year through live tastings at local stores, connecting directly with the tastes that define the season.

"Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate joy, flavor, and tradition," said Partha Guha, Head of Nutrition Business, Unilever International North America. "With Lunar Knorr Year, we're honored to bring the authentic taste of Asia to homes across the continent, helping families create lasting memories while honoring the rich cultural heritage of this meaningful holiday."

Knorr invites everyone to join the "Lunar Knorr Year" by visiting the Cook With Knorr social page for festive recipes, campaign details, and more ways to share the joy of the season.

*NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US, DC & Canada, 18+ & age of majority. Ends 2/5. Math skill test req'd (CAN). Prizes (5): A $1,000 check USD ($1,387 CAD). Odds depend on number of entries rec'd. Rules: unileversweepsrules.com/celebratewithknorr

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com . For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca .

SOURCE Unilever