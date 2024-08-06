Knorr Unveils Authentic Mexican Rice Mixes, Bringing Mexican Culinary Tradition to American Tables

Knorr Mexican Rice Mixes combine the convenience of quick preparation with the rich flavors of Mexico's culinary heritage. Available in Tomato Flavored Rice (Arroz Tomate), White Seasoned Rice (Arroz Blanco), and Mexican Style Rice (Arroz a la Mexicana), these mixes can be enjoyed as a side dish in just 10 minutes or incorporated into cherished family recipes. These offerings are designed to enable Hispanic families to effortlessly prepare fluffy, delicious rice at home, capturing the authenticity of traditional Mexican cuisine without lengthy cooking time or compromising on quality. Each mix is crafted with the highest quality ingredients, delivering a homemade taste with real spices and herbs, and yields four servings of perfectly cooked rice, providing an easy and authentic way to enjoy Mexican flavors with every meal.

"Knorr Mexican Rice Mixes encapsulate the essence of traditional Mexican cooking, offering consumers a convenient way to savor the authentic flavors they cherish. This exciting addition also supports our Authentic Meals Start Here mission, bringing the authentic flavors of our best-selling products from around the world to North American tables," said Partha Guha, Head of Nutrition & Ice Cream, Unilever International North America. "With these products, Unilever is bringing the taste of home closer to the diaspora in the U.S., allowing them to enjoy the familiar and beloved tastes of Mexico with ease and convenience."

Knorr Mexican Rice Mixes are available now in local Hispanic grocery stores, inviting consumers to embark on a culinary journey through Mexico from the comfort of their kitchens. For more information about Knorr's Mexican Rice Mixes and to explore recipe inspirations, visit CookWithKnorr.com/MexRice .

