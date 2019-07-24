KnowBe4 Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third Consecutive Year

"We attribute our positioning as the highest for ability to execute in the Leaders quadrant to the massive success we've had in developing new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing that shows real results in lowering an organization's Phish-prone TM percentage," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We've worked hard over these last nine years to bring our 26,000 customers best-in-class products and services that help them manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. We believe we're seeing the results of this hard work show up in evaluations from respected third-party organizations like Gartner."

"At KnowBe4, we consistently innovate our platform to bring our customers the absolute best-in-class content that they can utilize in their efforts to raise the level of security awareness in their organizations," said Perry Carpenter, chief evangelist and strategy officer, KnowBe4. "I believe what sets KnowBe4 apart is our dedication to providing the highest level of customer service throughout the entire sales, onboarding and customer support processes. A few things that always surprise people about our platform is its ease-of-use regardless of an organization's size, our shockingly affordable pricing, and our extremely-wide library of world-class content."

According to the report, "The security education CBT Leaders quadrant is composed of vendors that: (1) provide solutions that are a good match to market requirements; (2) have been the most successful in building a customer base and revenue stream within the CBT market; and (3) have relatively high viability (due to CBT revenue). In addition to providing CBT that is a good match to customer requirements, Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements. They typically have relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth and provide a range of CBT capabilities that target education and behavior management. Leaders have a demonstrable track record of content revision and expansion to meet market requirements. They have demonstrated positive customer feedback for effective CBT and related services, as well as focusing intently on anticipating market needs and evolving accordingly."

"People influence security more than technology or policy, and cybercriminals know how to exploit human behaviors. Security and risk management leaders should invest in tools that increase awareness and influence behavior that supports security business objectives through computer-based training."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner document is available from KnowBe4 here.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna G. Huisman 18 July 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 26,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their employees as their last line of defense.

Number 96 on the 2018 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, South Africa and Singapore.

