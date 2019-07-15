Knowles Announces 2019 Cohort of Teaching Fellows

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the members of its 2019 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The 2019 Cohort is made up of 37 early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers, including four national conference presenters, two returned Peace Corps volunteers, two AmeriCorps alumni, two cancer researchers, two published authors and one engineer.

The Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is an intensive and cohesive, five-year program that supports early-career biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. Valued at more than $150,000, Knowles Teaching Fellows receive access to a wide range of benefits, including stipends; grants for professional development, classroom materials and National Board Certification ; coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators; support for teacher leadership initiatives; and membership in a national community of more than 400 math and science educators.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 2019 Cohort of Teaching Fellows to the Knowles community," stated Knowles President and CEO Nicole Gillespie . "This is a truly impressive group of individuals, dedicated to working collaboratively to improve their teaching skills in order to reach all learners. It will be an honor to support them as they lead from the classroom, over the next five years and beyond."

2019 Knowles Teaching Fellow Bradley Smith commented, "I hope to gain a critical community from Knowles that will help me better my own practices for the next five years and beyond. As a Fellow, I hope to engage in meaningful discussions to reflect on my practice while also analyzing the greater sphere of mathematics teaching and education as a whole."

To learn more about the members of the 2019 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/who-we-are/our-people .

Applications for 2020 Knowles Teaching Fellowships are due by 11:59 pm PST on December 1, 2019. For more information about the Fellowship, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/knowlesfellowship .

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

