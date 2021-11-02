Knowles Announces 2021 Cohort of Teaching Fellows

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the members of its 2021 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The new cohort is made up of 31 teachers with varied backgrounds, including three published authors, a doctoral graduate in chemistry, a doctoral graduate in microbiology, three Americorps members, and three with international teaching experience.

Knowles Teacher Initiative Logo

"In a time when teaching is even more difficult than normal, we are thrilled to expand our community to include new teachers who are committed to transforming mathematics and science education," said Knowles President and CEO Nicole Gillespie . "We look forward to supporting our 2021 Teaching Fellows as they strive to improve their teaching practice and student learning."

The Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is a five-year program that supports early-career, biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics teachers in their efforts to become great teachers who lead from the classroom. Knowles Teaching Fellows have access to a comprehensive suite of benefits valued at more than $150,000, including stipends; grants for professional development, classroom materials and National Board Certification ; coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators; support for teacher leadership initiatives; and membership in a national community of nearly 450 math and science educators.

2021 Knowles Teaching Fellow Albert David Valderrama stated, "As a Knowles Fellow, I hope to improve my content knowledge and take advantage of available mentorship and networking opportunities to improve my teaching practice overall, developing a more solid foundation that will help me better serve my students and community in the long run."

"As part of the Knowles community, I hope to learn from like-minded and experienced educators what it means to create equitable math and science classrooms where every student is heard, supported, and celebrated," stated 2021 Knowles Teaching Fellow Kelly Wilson .

Visit https://knowlesteachers.org/who-we-are/our-people to learn more about the members of the 2021 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows.

The deadline to submit an application for a 2022 Knowles Teaching Fellowship is 11:59 p.m. PST on January 9, 2022. For more information about the Knowles Teaching Fellowship, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/knowlesfellowship .

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

Media Contact

Ebony Freeman

Knowles Teacher Initiative

856.608.3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Knowles Teacher Initiative

Related Links

https://www.knowlesteachers.org/

