Knowles Fellow Named as Recipient of Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that Dr. Kirstin Milks , a Knowles Senior Fellow, has been named as a 2019 recipient of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Dr. Milks, a science teacher at Bloomington High School South in Bloomington, Indiana, became a Knowles Fellow in 2009.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) is the highest honor bestowed upon outstanding K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers in the United States. Presidential Awardees receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States; a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities; and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Recognized virtually on August 3, 2020, PAEMST awardees join a nationwide network of outstanding educators. Awardees are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and their dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

"This honor serves as a recognition of all those who have taught and supported me: my family, the scientists and educators who trained me, and my generous community of colleagues both in my home school district and across the country," stated Milks. "Most importantly, this award reflects the efforts of all the enthusiastic young people with whom I have been privileged to work. All teaching is collaborative, and my students, more than anyone else, have taught me how to teach, learn, collaborate, and dream."

Dr. Milks is the fourth Knowles Fellow to receive this award, joining Alison Espinosa of Highland High School in Salt Lake City, Utah (2017 Awardee); Laura Darnall of Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee (2015 Awardee); and Bradford Hill of Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon (2013 Awardee).

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

