Knowles Teacher Initiative Receives Major Gift from C. Harry Knowles and Lucy Balian Rorke-Adams

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the receipt of a multi-year pledge and intent to give valued at more than $30 million from Knowles founder and trustee Mr. C. Harry Knowles and Knowles trustee Dr. Lucy Balian Rorke-Adams .

Founded in 1999 by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles, the Knowles Teacher Initiative has supported more than 400 early-career, high school physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics teachers through the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program , a five-year program that supports new math and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. Since 2002, nearly 200,000 students in the United States have learned math and science in the classrooms of Knowles Fellows.

"A strong foundation in physics laid the groundwork for my success as an inventor and the founder of Metrologic Instruments," stated Mr. Knowles. "Lucy and I are honored to be able to pay it forward by supporting beginning math and science teachers through this gift to the Knowles Teacher Initiative."

"We are beyond grateful for this generous donation from Mr. Knowles and Dr. Rorke-Adams," stated Nicole Gillespie , President and CEO, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "They have honored us with a gift that will allow us to strengthen and improve our programs that support teachers to lead improvement in mathematics and science education throughout the country."

To learn more about how Knowles is transforming mathematics and science education, watch their latest video .

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

Media Contact

Ebony Freeman

Knowles Teacher Initiative

856.608.0001, ext. 7029

215700@email4pr.com

SOURCE Knowles Teacher Initiative

Related Links

https://www.knowlesteachers.org

