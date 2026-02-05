Kovr.ai Partners with Knox Systems to Achieve Fastest Ever FedRAMP Authorization - Delivering AI-Native Compliance Across Government and Regulated Enterprises

Partnership slashes the traditional two-year federal authorization timeline to just 42 days, enabling secure AI deployment across government agencies

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovr.ai , the only AI-native cyber compliance automation platform, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization in record-breaking time. By completing the process in just six weeks, Kovr.ai has established the fastest FedRAMP authorization cycle to date, clearing the way for federal agencies and regulated enterprises to deploy automated compliance tools inside secure government environments.

Kovr.ai logo

The milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership with Knox Systems. The authorization was achieved through the unique combination of Knox Systems' managed federal cloud boundary and Kovr.ai's AI-native platform, which automatically generates gap analyses, Security Change Requests (SCRs), and the full suite of compliance artifacts required to accelerate the Authorization to Operate (ATO) process. By integrating Kovr.ai's AI-native engine directly into Knox Systems' environment, the companies have successfully compressed a process that typically consumes 18 to 24 months into a 42-day sprint.

"Traditional FedRAMP authorization is a manual, exhaustive process that costs organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars and years of effort," said Sri Iyer, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Kovr.ai. "Kovr's platform delivers real-time, code-driven intelligence to automate compliance with programs like FedRAMP and CMMC. By slashing the time and cost of achieving an ATO, we are proving that security doesn't have to be a barrier to speed."

The authorization highlights a new model for federal cloud security: Knox Systems provides the robust federal cloud infrastructure and inherited controls, while Kovr.ai's platform provides real-time assessment against National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 requirements and Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL)-based documentation for continuous monitoring. Together, Knox and Kovr.ai have created a new model for federal cloud authorization: enterprise-grade security infrastructure paired with AI-powered compliance automation that compresses years of manual effort into weeks.

"Kovr.ai represents the exact kind of innovation FedRAMP was designed to unlock," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "By operating within the Knox boundary, Kovr achieved authorization in a small fraction of the usual timeline. This is definitive proof that modern AI platforms can meet the most stringent federal security standards without the legacy delays."

Founded by former executives from AWS, Gartner, and PwC, Kovr.ai is a pioneer in the DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation (DCCA) market. As a "compliance copilot," the platform integrates with existing DevSecOps toolchains to provide agencies and vendors a faster, more reliable path to both initial ATO and ongoing assurance through agentic continuous monitoring.

"Compliance shouldn't slow innovation—it should enable it," said Andrew Black, co-founder and CEO of Kovr.ai. "Achieving this authorization through our partnership with Knox demonstrates that AI and automation can meet the highest standards of government security. We are excited to bring these capabilities to the federal ecosystem, helping agencies move faster while remaining mission-ready."

About Kovr.ai

Kovr.ai reinvents cyber-compliance automation with the only AI-native platform designed for cloud and hybrid systems to meet the demands of highly regulated industries. Built on NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, and OSCAL standards, Kovr.ai eliminates manual processes and enables real-time visibility, audit-ready reporting, and automated remediation across frameworks like FedRAMP and CMMC. Trusted by enterprises and government innovators alike, Kovr.ai helps organizations modernize securely and at speed. Learn more at www.kovr.ai .

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days — turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Kovr.ai joins a growing list of AI and SaaS providers authorized through the Knox boundary, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc