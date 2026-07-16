Presage Technologies Achieves FedRAMP Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Federal Agencies Gain Access to Contactless Vitals Technology Designed to Modernize Vetting, Risk Assessment, and Workforce Trust

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Technologies, a contactless vital sign infrastructure company that transforms standard cameras into health monitoring, screening, and therapeutic solutions, announced today that it achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. The authorization took 62 days from the day the two companies signed NDAs. It normally takes a company 3 years to achieve FedRAMP Authorization. FedRAMP is a rigorous U.S. government program that standardizes security assessment and authorization for cloud services, enabling federal agencies to securely adopt modern software solutions.

Presage's recent FedRAMP Authorization milestone serves as a powerful demonstration of the success of DIU's emerging Bridge Program services. As a performer on DIU's Polygraph Plus project, Presage is helping the Department modernize personnel security by identifying innovative commercial technologies that improve the speed, quality, and scalability of trust and risk assessments. This certification milestone highlights DIU's focus on enabling the rapid authorization necessary for scalability.

Presage's new FedRAMP Authorization means that federal agencies and the Defense Industrial Base can securely deploy Presage's technology to support workforce health assessments, vetting and personnel security missions, and combat casualty care.

"FedRAMP Authorization enables federal agencies to securely deploy Presage across healthcare, readiness, and national security missions. Knox significantly accelerated the process - achieving authorization in weeks, not years - allowing us to focus on transforming cameras into health sensing infrastructure adding value to government customers, caring for the warfighter, and enabling health and security practitioners," shared Mark Oliver, Founder and CEO, Presage Technologies.

By eliminating the traditional FedRAMP Authorization bottleneck, Knox significantly reduced compliance timelines and costs for Presage, enabling federal agencies to more rapidly adopt advanced personnel assessment capabilities and strengthen mission readiness.

"National security depends on the government's ability to identify, assess, and manage readiness and risk across its workforce at the speed of modern threats," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Presage represents exactly the kind of innovative technology the federal government needs access to. We're proud to help accelerate its adoption across agencies by providing the fastest path to FedRAMP Authorization."

The partnership supports a broader government effort to bring commercially proven technologies into federal environments while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and operational resilience.

To learn more about Presage, visit https://presagetech.com/, and to learn more about FedRAMP Authorization through Knox Systems, visit https://knoxsystems.com/.

About Presage Technologies

Presage Technologies transforms standard cameras into health monitoring, screening, and therapeutic solutions. SmartSpectra, the company's flagship vital signs software development kit, delivers FDA-cleared heart rate and breathing rate monitoring, enabling remote health monitoring, patient monitoring, and contactless health monitoring via smartphones and consumer, camera-equipped devices. The platform also measures heart rate variability (HRV) and electrodermal activity, with ongoing work in contactless blood pressure monitoring. Presage serves healthcare, government, and wellness markets and is based in Leesburg, Virginia, USA.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days — turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc