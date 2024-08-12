KOA LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE CAMPING PROMOTION: FALL INTO DOUBLE REWARDS POINTS THIS SEPTEMBER

A seasonal offer encouraging campers to get outside and embrace the great outdoors

BILLINGS, Mont., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the warmth of summer transitions to the coziness of fall, Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) is excited to announce a fall promotion offering double KOA Rewards points for campers throughout the month of September.

KOA invites campers to pitch a tent or snuggle into a cozy cabin and savor the beauty of the season. From September 1 to September 30, campers booking a stay with a KOA Rewards account will earn double the points, in addition to the standard 10% discount, making their outdoor adventures even more rewarding.

"Our research indicates that many of our campers are planning shoulder season travel this year, with six in ten planning a trip after Labor Day" shares Diane Eichler, sr. vice president of marketing at KOA. "Spending time together brings joy to our campers, and we're excited to provide additional value to our most loyal campers by doubling their KOA Rewards points. This fall, we encourage everyone to enjoy the crisp autumn air, connect with loved ones, and make lasting memories."

The "Fall" Into Double Points campaign kicks off on August 12, 2024. Campers can book their September stay—from September 1 to September 30—directly with their preferred KOA campground, on KOA.com, or via the KOA mobile app. This fall promotion applies to all site types, including cabins, glamping options, and unique accommodations. For extra value, campers can book during KOA Rewards Weekend, September 6 - 7, 2024, and enjoy one night of free camping. To take advantage of these promotions, campers must have an active KOA Rewards account and reference their account at check-in.

With more than 500 campgrounds throughout North America, there's always a KOA in an iconic destination nearby. This promotion is a perfect opportunity to extend summer fun into the fall season, encouraging campers to enjoy the outdoors and its benefits even as the seasons change.

For more information and to book your fall getaway, visit www.koa.com.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT KOA REWARDS

KOA Rewards is an annual membership program available for $36. KOA rewards holders can accumulate rewards points that can be redeemed for cash off future stays at KOA campgrounds. In addition to earning double points in September, KOA Rewards holders will enjoy a free night of camping during KOA Rewards Weekend, which takes place on September 6, 2024. Benefits also include exclusive offers and discounts with select KOA partners.

