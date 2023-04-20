Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows Join Forces with Empower Brands

World-class franchisor expands its growing portfolio with its first investment of 2023

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, announced today that Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows will be joining its growing portfolio of brands. This marks Empower Brands' first additions to its portfolio since rebranding late last year. The addition of these industry leading brands brings Empower to nine total brands under its umbrella and will add 115 franchisees to its ever-growing network.

"Since uniting our organizations under the Empower umbrella, we've set out on a mission to expand our portfolio with industry leading brands to better provide for our customers and franchise owners. As successful emerging franchise brands with cultures akin to Empower Brands, Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows make the perfect addition to our growing family of brands," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "With a focus on championing the success of our franchisees, Empower Brands will help position Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows for continued rapid growth and strengthen the training and support provided to the franchisees."

Founded in 2020 by Scott Marr, Koala Insulation is a nationally established franchise based in Melbourne, Florida that provides high-quality insulation services. Since its launch, the brand has expanded to over 100 franchisees serving 400 territories nationwide and received major recognitions and accolades, including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and 2023 Fastest Growing Franchise lists. Marr's second franchise business, Wallaby Windows, was launched in early 2022 as an emerging brand specializing in replacement windows and door. After establishing a strong proof of concept in its home market, Wallaby Windows recently announced plans to expand nationwide through franchising, plans that Empower Brands is perfectly suited to help support.

"Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows have already experienced exceptional growth, and the support and resources under Empower Brands will allow us to expand even further," said Scott Marr, founder and CEO of Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows. "Empower Brands has a proven track record for not only growing brands but fostering a franchisee-first culture. By joining forces with Empower Brands, I'm confident we can accelerate our growth even more and strengthen the training and support we provide our franchise owners. I'm excited to continue the growth and know that our brands will continue to thrive with the support of Empower behind us."

The two brands join JAN-PRO , Intelligent Office , FRSTeam , Archadeck Outdoor Living , Outdoor Lighting Perspectives , Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence & Rail as part of Empower's growing portfolio. Following the company's rebrand last year which united the world-class organizations formerly known as Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands to form Empower Brands, Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows mark Empower's first investment and moves the business towards its goal of 12 or more brands by the close of 2023.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence & Rail. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

