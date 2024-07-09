Kodiak acquires Southern Adhesives and Coatings, targeting the paper and packaging industries.

CINCINNATI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, a leading supplier of specialty chemicals for the steel, automotive, energy, and aerospace industries, has further strengthened its position in the market through their acquisition of Southern Adhesives and Coatings. This is Kodiak's second acquisition in 2024, and it strategically enables them to target the paper and packaging industries. Earlier this year, Kodiak acquired Aztech Lubricants and technologies in Oklahoma, where they manufacture specialty powders and process fluids for the wire drawing industry. Kodiak continues to grow in specialty niche markets, offering customers the opportunity to streamline purchasing and consolidate vendors.

Southern Adhesives and Coatings

Southern Adhesives and Coatings, based in Madeira, OH, is a boutique supplier to the paper and packaging industries. Known for its advanced adhesive and coating product portfolio, Southern Adhesives and Coatings provides specialty products for applications such as laminating paper and cardboard, gluing labels, and lining food packages – including beverage cans. The adhesives used in these industries are divided into three categories – hot melt, waterborne, and solvent-based systems. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and improved environmental benefits desired for these technologies, Southern Adhesives and Coatings have become pioneers in the development of these enhanced technologies. Combining their technology with the Kodiak's manufacturing assets, research and development organization, and dedicated sales, the team will accelerate growth opportunities in the pipeline.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Integrating Southern Adhesives and Coatings demonstrates Kodiak's commitment to supplying comprehensive solutions that meet diverse industrial needs.

With their recent acquisition of Cincinnati based Coolant Control Inc. and Vulcan Oil in the first quarter '23, and their acquisitions of Aztech Lubricants and Southern Adhesives and Coatings in '24, Kodiak's consistent growth stands out as a story of success. Today, their diverse portfolio is one of the most expansive in the global chemical industry. Their most recent acquisition will enable them to deliver products utilized for the paper and packaging industries, as well as for the automotive, aerospace, construction, metals and energy sectors. The addition of adhesives and coatings to their already expansive portfolio demonstrates their success and commitment to satisfying customer needs.

"By acquiring Southern Adhesives and Coatings we continue to execute our growth strategy – expanding our product portfolio, while consolidating manufacturing in our state-of-the-art facilities located in Cincinnati, Ohio and Wayne, Oklahoma." States Kevin Dickey, CEO of Kodiak. "Our customers around the globe have demonstrated their receptiveness to our capabilities – helping them streamline procurement through consolidation of suppliers who can solve their ever-changing needs."

Innovation and Customer-Centric Approach

Kodiak attributes its continued success to its strong technical expertise, robust research and development capabilities, and commitment to customizing solutions for specific customer applications. The company's rapid growth over the past few years underscores the market's demand for a supplier that combines technical excellence with a customer-centric approach. With quick turnaround times and efficient distribution, Kodiak continues to expand into new markets, delivering sustainable chemical solutions for every customer need.

About Kodiak

Kodiak is a leading supplier of specialty chemicals, serving the steel, automotive, energy, aerospace, packaging, mining, energy, and construction industries. The company is known for its broad product portfolio, quick turnaround times, in-house laboratory, dedicated industry experts, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, Kodiak provides specialty chemical solutions that meet the evolving needs of its global customers.

