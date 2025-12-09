Kodiak and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Partner to Fuel Athletes with Nutrition and Training Support Ahead of Milano Cortina 2026

The leader in protein-packed, whole grain products will stock the U.S. Ski & Snowboard USANA Center of Excellence powered by iFIT kitchen, support athlete nutrition and expand its presence across winter sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the brand known for its high-protein, whole-grain breakfast and snack products, today announces its partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard as they gear up for the 2026 Milano Cortino Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games in February and March.

Through the partnership, Kodiak will broaden its presence in winter sports and add to its established network of athlete relationships in trail running, cycling, climbing and more. As part of the agreement, Kodiak will support upgrading the U.S. Ski and Snowboard kitchen at the USANA Center of Excellence powered by iFIT. This will help to ensure the athletes have access to whole-grain, protein-packed foods essential for sustaining the demanding training loads essential to world-class performance.

"U.S. Ski & Snowboard embodies the drive, resilience and love of the outdoors that also inspires us and our commitment to feeding epic days and wilder lives," said Val Oswalt, Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak. "We are honored to stand behind these world-class athletes in our home of Park City and provide the fuel they need to secure their next podium win."

"We are delighted to partner with our friends just down the road in Park City," said Sophie Goldschmidt, President & CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. "Its a natural fit – their product is already a staple with our athletes, and their experience in the industry in a bonus. We're also looking forward to revitalizing our newly named "Kodiak Kitchen" at our headquarters."

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 240 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams, including the Stifel U.S. Ski Team: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, freeski, nordic combined, Para alpine and ski jumping, the Toyota U.S. Para Snowboard Team and the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

Kodiak Media Contact

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak