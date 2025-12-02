Kodiak and Youth Sports Alliance Partner for Third Year to Fuel and Nourish the Next Generation of Athletes

The renewed partnership underscores Kodiak's commitment to fueling active lifestyles and will provide local Utah youth with hearty, whole grain goodness to power their play, performance and overall well-being

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, renowned for its high-protein, whole-grain breakfast and snack products, and the Youth Sports Alliance (YSA), a Utah-based non-profit organization, are teaming up for the third consecutive year to give thousands of students across Summit, Wasatch and now Salt Lake counties greater access to afterschool sports and healthy activities.

Through the partnership, Kodiak will once again be the title sponsor for the Youth Sports Alliance's Get Out & Play and ACTiV8 after-school programs, which has expanded to include the Salt Lake City school district. The nationally recognized programs aim to inspire students to live healthy, active lives while also promoting good sportsmanship.

Kodiak will continue to play a vital role in advancing YSA's mission by providing both financial backing and nutritious resources for its afterschool programs. This ongoing support helps ensure that children of all financial backgrounds can participate. Across 31 schools in the greater Park City and Salt Lake Valley area, students will receive Kodiak's 100% whole grain, protein-packed products to fuel their adventures, from snowboarding and skate skiing to mountain biking.

As a result of last year's partnership, the 2024-25 school year saw 3,231 young people participate in 184 Get Out & Play or ACTiV8 afterschool programs in Summit and Wasatch Counties, an increase of 25% - a major feat for YSA. Further, 41% of students received scholarships or discounts to participate in the programs, while prior to YSA's partnership with Kodiak, this number ran between 21% to 25% of students receiving assistance.

"Partnering with YSA for a third year is incredibly meaningful to us. We've seen firsthand how these programs strengthen our communities by giving kids from all backgrounds access to sports, mentorship, and healthy habits." said Cory Bayers, Chief Marketing Officer at Kodiak. "Kodiak is honored to help fuel their adventures with nutrient-dense foods, and we're excited to continue supporting YSA as they expand opportunities for even more students across Utah."

YSA serves over 3,500 youth annually, offering diverse programs that get kids moving and off of their screens. The nonprofit runs afterschool sports and healthy activity programs, provides fundraising support for seven competitive winter sports teams, and offers need-based scholarships through two endowments, ensuring all children can participate. This commitment to removing barriers has earned them recognition by the Aspen Institute, US Ski & Snowboard, Jaguar Land Rover and the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

"Our mission is to introduce kids to sports in a way that builds confidence and belonging, while helping them learn the lifelong lessons that come from being active — perseverance, optimism, and resilience. Partnering with Kodiak allows us to reach more families and provide the support that makes winter sports accessible to every child, regardless of financial barriers," said Emily Fisher, Executive Director of Youth Sports Alliance.

For more information visit KodiakCakes.com and ysausa.org or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes and @youthsportsalliance.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About YSA

The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) is a Utah-based nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of young people through sports and healthy lifestyle activities. YSA was established as a legacy of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games to increase the number of children participating in winter sport programs in Summit and Wasatch Counties. Each year, we engage 3,700 young people in our community through our afterschool programs and fundraising support to local winter sport clubs. YSA is committed to providing tangible need-based financial assistance to young people in our community — whether making their first tracks or aspiring to make their first Olympic Teams.

