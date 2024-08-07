Kodiak and the Joe Burrow Foundation Join Forces to Donate 30,000 Meals to Local Schools in Ohio and Louisiana

As students head back to school, Kodiak and the Joe Burrow Foundation are teaming up to provide nutritious breakfast options for young children

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, renowned for its high-protein, whole grain breakfast products, and Joe Burrow, the star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and investor in the Kodiak brand, are teaming up to donate nutritious meals to students this back-to-school season. On behalf of the Joe Burrow Foundation, and as an ode to the cities that helped shape him, Kodiak and Joe will donate 9,999 meals to three separate programs within Athens and Cincinnati, Ohio and Baton Rouge, Louisiana totaling nearly 30,000 meals.

Closely aligning with Kodiak's mission to fuel an active lifestyle and inspire more nutritious eating, Joe, on behalf of his Foundation, will be donating to cities that hold personal ties to him and his parents, Jimmy and Robin. In honor of Joe's jerseys over the years, 9,999 Kodiak meals will be provided to schools within U.S. cities facing food insecurity.

"This partnership with Kodiak provides a great opportunity for the Joe Burrow Foundation to expand our efforts in promoting healthy breakfast options. I'm grateful for Kodiak's commitment to provide nutritious meals to families in each of the communities that I have called home," says Joe.

One of these communities includes Athens, Ohio, where Joe grew up, and his mother, Robin, worked as the principal of a local elementary school. Athens is known as a food desert with 47% of residents lacking access to fresh produce, meats, and dairy. With the help of Kodiak, the foundation will contribute to the launch of a local food pantry, supplying children with nutritious meals.

Joe Burrow's home base of Cincinnati, Ohio will also receive donations through the Power of Produce , an in-school program that teaches students the outcome of healthy food in their body and provides them with produce to take home, which will now include Kodiak. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the home of Joe's alma mater, Louisiana State University, is the third recipient of these donation efforts. Kodiak products will be supplied to students through the Three O'Clock Project , a nonprofit organization with a mission of increasing access to healthy, nutritious food for at-risk youth and their families.

"We are very excited to be working with Joe and his nonprofit, as well as incredible organizations in Ohio and Louisiana to provide kids with better-for-you breakfast options," shared Val Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. "Providing meals for children is going to help fuel their bodies and minds, which is incredibly important as they head back to school. Here at Kodiak, we believe that a hearty, warm breakfast sets you up for epic days and wild success!"

The children will receive numerous Kodiak products including Power Cakes mix, a range of both Oatmeal and Flapjack Power Cups, Breakfast and Granola Bars, and more, all made with 100% whole grains and packed with protein. Joe Burrow has been a longtime fan of Kodiak, investing in the brand in 2022 via Patricof Co ("P/Co"), the New York-based private investment platform for professional athletes. For more information visit KodiakCakes.com or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About Joe Burrow Foundation

The Joe Burrow Foundation, launched in October 2022, is led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and 85th Heisman Memorial Trophy Winner Joe Burrow, along with his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow. With a mission to provide resources and support to underprivileged and underserved communities, the Foundation places a primary focus on helping children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity across Ohio and Louisiana.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak