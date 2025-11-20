Kodiak and the Joe Burrow Foundation Team Up to Donate 50,000 Meals and Snacks to Families in Need

Together, Kodiak and Joe Burrow are helping fight food insecurity and powering families to start their days strong

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the brand known for its high-protein, whole grain breakfast and snack products, and the Joe Burrow Foundation, led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, are teaming up once again — this time to donate 50,000 wholesome meals and snacks to families in need across the country.

Through this expanded initiative with the Joe Burrow Foundation, Kodiak is helping to fight food insecurity and make real, nourishing foods more accessible for families facing heightened challenges. With many households experiencing increased pressure to afford nutritious options — especially heading into the holiday season — Kodiak and Joe Burrow are stepping in to help ensure children and families have wholesome meals and snacks to fuel their days.

"Food insecurity impacts far too many families," said Joe Burrow. "This initiative with Kodiak allows the Joe Burrow Foundation to continue expanding our efforts to provide healthy, filling meals for kids and families who need them most. I'm grateful for Kodiak's continued commitment to fueling communities that mean so much to me."

Building on last year's donation of nearly 30,000 meals, this year's 50,000 meal and snack contribution will support programs dedicated to providing access to nutritious food for children and families in need. Together, Kodiak and the Joe Burrow Foundation are working with local partners to ensure the donations reach communities where they can make the greatest impact.

"We're proud to continue partnering with Joe and the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families start their days strong," said Val Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. "At Kodiak, we believe that access to real, nourishing food should never be a luxury — it's the fuel that powers epic days. Together, we're helping ensure more families have the wholesome breakfasts and snacks they need to take on whatever's ahead."

Families will receive numerous Kodiak products including Power Cakes mixes, muffin mixes, and granola bars, all made with 100% whole grains and packed with protein. For more information on Kodiak visit KodiakCakes.com or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes. For more information on the Joe Burrow Foundation visit JoeBurrow.org or follow the foundation on social @burrowfoundation.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About Joe Burrow Foundation

The Joe Burrow Foundation, launched in October 2022, is led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and 85th Heisman Memorial Trophy Winner Joe Burrow, along with his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow. With a mission to provide resources and support to underprivileged and underserved communities, the Foundation places a primary focus on helping children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity across Ohio and Louisiana.

