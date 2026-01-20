Wake Up to Wild Flavor: Kodiak Launches Overnight Oats

Kodiak enters a whole new category with three protein-packed flavors

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the brand known for its high-protein, whole-grain breakfast and snack products, today announces its latest innovation in an all-new category: Overnight Oats. Available nationally in three flavors, Maple Pecan, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, and Cookie Butter, the new product line is made with 100% whole grain oats, chia, flax, and quinoa, and are packed with 20g of protein per serving.

"We are so thrilled to expand into the Overnight Oats category as demand continues to grow for functional, convenient, and better-for-you breakfast options," said Sonali Dalvi, VP and Head of R&D. "At Kodiak, we're committed to fueling mornings in a way that feels authentic to who we are, using wholesome, real ingredients to create protein-packed products designed to power any adventure, and the new Overnight Oats delivers!"

Designed for a smarter start, Kodiak Overnight Oats are a great source of fiber and are developed with less than 10g of sugar per serving, offering a delicious breakfast option without the morning of hassle. Just pour the oats into a resealable container, add preferred milk, shake or stir, and let them chill overnight for a convenient, nourishing meal that's ready the following day.

In support of its mission to protect wild places for future generations, Kodiak is proud to continue its partnership with 4ocean. Overnight Oats pouches will be 4ocean Plastic Neutral Certified, meaning that for every pound of plastic used in packaging, 4ocean will remove an equivalent weight of plastic from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

Kodiak Overnight Oats can be found in-store alongside Kodiak's original oatmeal products and will be sold in single-serving pouches at a suggested retail price of $3.79. The three initial core flavors are available now online and at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Kroger, and more, as well as an exclusive Peach flavor available only at Walmart. The momentum will continue into February with the launch of a 12-count variety pack available on Amazon, followed by the national expansion of Peach and release of Honey Oat & Almond coming later this year. For more information or delicious recipes, visit KodiakCakes.com, or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

