Kodiak and Youth Sports Alliance Team Up for Second Year to Promote Active, Healthy Lifestyles for Children

As the 2024-25 school season kicks into full gear, Kodiak and YSA are once again joining forces to provide nutritious breakfast options to support the non-profit's afterschool programs

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, renowned for its high-protein, whole-grain breakfast products, and the Youth Sports Alliance (YSA), a Utah-based non-profit organization, are coming together for the second consecutive year to give thousands of students in Summit and Wasatch counties access to sports and healthy activities after school. Through the partnership Kodiak is the title sponsor for the Youth Sports Alliance's Get Out & Play and ACTiV8 after-school programs, with the goal of inspiring students to live healthy, active lives while also promoting good sportsmanship.

As the title sponsor, Kodiak will play an integral role in furthering YSA's mission by providing financial support and nutritional resources to support YSA's afterschool programs, ensuring broader access for children regardless of their financial background. 23 schools throughout the greater-Park City area will receive Kodiak's protein-packed products to fuel their adventures, giving them energy to enjoy activities like snowboarding, skate skiing and mountain biking.

"Kodiak is thrilled to be partnering with Youth Sports Alliance for another year as we continue to pursue our mission of feeding epic days and wilder lives," said Cory Bayers, Chief Marketing Officer at Kodiak. "YSA has been critical to the growth and success of thousands of local students thanks to their programs. Providing these kids with 100% whole-grain, protein-packed food options helps ensure they are leading active, healthy lifestyles and can be set up for success."

YSA serves over 3,800 youth annually, offering diverse programs that get kids moving and off of their screens. The nonprofit runs afterschool sports and healthy activity programs, provides fundraising support for seven competitive winter sports teams, and offers need-based scholarships through two endowments, ensuring all children can participate. This commitment to removing barriers earned them the 2023 Land Rover Defender Service Award for Outdoor Accessibility and Education, which included a custom Land Rover Defender 130 that enhances their ability to serve more participants. YSA has also been recognized for its impactful work by the Aspen Institute, US Ski & Snowboard, and the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

"The partnership with Kodiak is vital in helping YSA achieve our goal of providing more children with access to sports and healthy activities," said Emily Fisher, YSA Executive Director. "By offering both financial support and nutritious snacks, Kodiak enables us to expand our afterschool programs and ensure that students across Summit and Wasatch counties have the tools they need to succeed, both on and off the field."

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About YSA

The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) is a Utah-based nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of young people through sports and healthy lifestyle activities. YSA was established as a legacy of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games to increase the number of children participating in winter sport programs in Summit and Wasatch Counties. Each year, we engage 3,700 young people in our community through our afterschool programs and fundraising support to local winter sport clubs. YSA is committed to providing tangible need-based financial assistance to young people in our community — whether making their first tracks or aspiring to make their first Olympic Teams.

