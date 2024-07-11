Kodiak Becomes Official Partner of USA Climbing

Kodiak Will Also Add Soon-to-Be Olympian, Natalia Grossman to its Roster of Signed Athletes

PARK CITY, Utah, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, renowned for its high-protein, whole grain breakfast products, today announced it is now the official Breakfast and Bars Sponsor of USA Climbing. With products packed with ingredients that Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives, Kodiak will support these world-class athletes by fueling them for every epic adventure.

With missions that align perfectly, Kodiak will work together with USA Climbing in its efforts to support the well-being, development, and competitive excellence of athletes, as it advances the accessibility and growth of the climbing community nationwide.

"It is such an honor to be an official sponsor of USA Climbing," said Cory Bayers, CMO of Kodiak. "Epic comes in so many different forms and these athletes truly embody the Kodiak mantra. As a partner, we're thrilled to be a part of fueling greatness and giving these incredible men and women what they need to conquer their wildest days."

Through the sponsorship, Kodiak will have the exclusive opportunity to support athletes of all ages by providing premium, delicious breakfasts and snacks at events across the country, as well as through the USA Climbing National Training Center's new Kodiak Pantry.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Kodiak Cakes as we prepare for our biggest competition yet," said Marc Norman, President and CEO of USA Climbing. "This new partnership comes at a perfect time for the USA Climbing team as we know Kodiak will fuel our athletes with nutritious food options and set them up for success as they take on their next challenge."

In addition to the sponsorship, Kodiak has signed soon-to-be Olympian Natalia Grossman to its roster of elite athletes, as she prepares to make her Olympic debut at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In 2021, Natalia won the gold medal for Bouldering in her second World Cup, as well as in the Bouldering World Championships, becoming the first American woman to capture the world title since 1995.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Kodiak's roster that features so many other incredible and talented athletes," said Natalia Grossman, USA Climbing Olympic-qualified athlete. "Kodiak's products are protein-packed and 100% whole grain, ensuring I'm fueled up for every climb. I'm so excited to be taking this next step with a brand that closely aligns with my values and love for the great outdoors and epic adventures."

Kodiak's extensive roster of athletes also features several other renowned female climbers, including Emily Harrington, the first woman to successfully free climb El Capitan in 2020 and Quinn Mason who took first place in the 2021 US National Lead Climbing competition. In addition to climbers, Kodiak partners with trail runners, track stars and cyclists who work hard to conquer their respective frontiers and leave the world better than they found it. In addition to their renowned roster, Kodiak also has several well-respected athlete investors including Travis Kelce, CC Sabathia, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.

For more information on the Kodiak x USA Climbing partnership, visit KodiakCakes.com, or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For forty years Kodiak has crafted breakfasts with no GMOs, preservatives, or anything artificial with great taste and honest ingredients. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About USA Climbing

USA Climbing is the national governing body for competitive climbing in the United States, supporting athletes, coaches, and events across the country. As a nonprofit organization, USA Climbing's mission is to promote the growth and development of climbing while advocating for the sport's values of inclusivity, sportsmanship, and environmental responsibility.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak