Kodiak Chemical announces a strategic joint venture with Blackrock Mining Solutions to serve the energy, mining, and primary metal sectors in Australia

Over the last year, Kodiak has built a new manufacturing facility located in the epicenter of the Queensland mining region. Now fully operational, the Mackay facility supports customers across Queensland, New South Wales, and the Asia-Pacific region ensuring rapid delivery timelines and locally manufactured solutions.

This Australian expansion follows a period of disciplined growth for Kodiak, including eight successful acquisitions – with the most recent one closing in October of 2025. These moves have solidified Kodiak's presence in North America while building a resilient infrastructure to support operations on a global scale.

Australia's stable, high-growth market sets an elevated standard for suppliers – rigorous expectations that mirror Kodiak's own uncompromising standards for its products and people. By supplying the local energy, mining, and primary metals industries with high-performance, custom solutions, Kodiak reinforces its position as an industry leader.

The new partnership with Blackrock allows Kodiak to deliver technical expertise on-site with a 'boots on the ground' presence, combining Kodiak's service-oriented mindset with Blackrock Mining Solutions deep understanding of Australia's operational challenges. By developing site-specific solutions in close partnership with customers, the venture ensures a decisive competitive advantage.

Kodiak's product offerings for the Australian market include:

Longwall fluids

Fire-resistant biodegradable hydraulic fluids

Dust suppressants

Geotechnical resins and foam

Fuel catalysts

High-performance railcar toppers

Body feeds

Greases

"Mining, energy and primary metals are not just a market for us—they are the core of our foundation," commented Kevin Dickey, founder and Chairman of Kodiak, "Our people have devoted their entire careers to solving the unique challenges of these strenuous industries, improving safety, and helping operators deliver efficiently. "With Blackrock Mining Solutions and our Mackay manufacturing base, we are closer than ever to the operations we serve and the people we protect."

As it crosses new frontiers, Kodiak's commitment remains unchanged: to explore new opportunities and empower its customers with innovative, tailor-made chemical products that improve their operational efficiency and enable them to succeed.

About Kodiak

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, Kodiak is a specialty chemical company with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located across seven states in the United States and Australia. Kodiak delivers specialized, tailor-made chemical solutions that prioritize safety while driving efficiency and profitability across critical industries and the most demanding applications.

For more information visit www.kodiakchemical.com

About Blackrock Mining Solutions

Blackrock Mining Solutions is a Brisbane-based specialist in geotechnical design, exploration drilling management, and technical services for underground and open-cut mining operations. With a team of experienced geologists and engineers, the company delivers customised solutions to enhance safety, productivity and project outcomes.

For more information visit www.blackrockmining.net

Contact: Kodiak, +1(513)-471-8770, [email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak