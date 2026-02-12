Kodiak Expands Frozen Lineup with No Sugar Added Homestyle Power Waffles

The latest launch delivers more than great taste, with no sugar added, and made with 100% whole grains and 16g of protein

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the brand known for its protein-packed, whole-grain breakfast and snack products, today announces the launch of its No Sugar Added Homestyle Power Waffles. On shelves now, the new frozen breakfast is big on flavor, yet made with zero added sugar for a hearty, wildly delicious breakfast. The Homestyle Waffles are crafted with 100% whole grains and packed with protein, adding another epic choice to Kodiak's lineup of real, quick, and fueling breakfast options.

Kodiak No Sugar Added Homestyle Power Waffles

Kodiak's new No Sugar Added Homestyle Power Waffles are a perfect option for those looking for convenient, yet better-for-you, breakfast solutions to fuel a day of epic adventure. Made with no added sugar, 100% whole grains, and 16g of protein per serving, the neutral flavor profile makes them a versatile base for layering savory or sweet toppings and perfect for staying energized and ready to explore.

"At Kodiak, we're proud to continue to innovate and provide delicious products that empower our customers to tackle their day without compromise. The launch of our new Homestyle Power Waffle does just that," said Sonali Dalvi, Vice President and Head of R&D at Kodiak. "Crafted with 100% whole grains, packed with protein, and made with no added sugar, we've blazed a new trail in the freezer aisle with a waffle that truly stands alone. Using high-quality, real ingredients is a standard our community has come to expect, and we're excited to continue to deliver."

To add, Kodiak also introduced two additional flavors to its lineup of its protein-packed, award-winning Granola: Salted Caramel and Blueberry Vanilla. Kodiak Granola is designed for versatility, to enjoy alone or to elevate an existing breakfast, and is an excellent source of fiber, made with coconut oil, 100% whole grains, and 16g of protein per serving.

The Kodiak No Sugar Added Homestyle Power Waffle and new Granola flavors are available at select stores nationwide. To find a retailer near you, as well as delicious recipes, visit KodiakCakes.com. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest, follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

Media Contact: [email protected]

