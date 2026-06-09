Kodiak Expands Frozen Breakfast and Snack Lineup with Two New Launches: Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches and Drizzled Mini Granola Bars

From the freezer aisle to the snack drawer, Kodiak's newest products pack real ingredients and serious protein into every bite

PARK CITY, Utah, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the brand known for its protein-packed, whole-grain breakfast and snack products, today announces the launch of two exciting additions: Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches and Drizzled Mini Granola Bars. On shelves now, these new products reinforce Kodiak's commitment to real, better-for-you fuel that fits seamlessly into busy, adventure-filled lives.

Kodiak Drizzled Mini Granola Bars and Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches

A Protein-Packed Morning Upgrade

Kodiak's new Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches are crafted for those who refuse to compromise on quality, made with premium ingredients like turkey sausage, a whole-grain English muffin, egg, and real cheddar cheese. They have no added nitrates or nitrites and pack 20g of protein per serving, perfect for hearty appetites who crave a delicious breakfast sandwich but don't want the fast food. They make for a better-for-you breakfast ready in minutes: simply microwave and enjoy.

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches are available now in the freezer aisle at nationwide retailers including Target, Kroger, Albertsons, and more. To find them near you, visit KodiakCakes.com.

Pocket-Sized Fuel, Grizzly-Sized Flavor

Kodiak is also extending its signature whole-grain goodness at snack time with the launch of its new Drizzled Mini Granola Bars. The chewy granola bars feature a delicious drizzle and are available in delicious Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Blueberry Lemon flavors. At just 100 calories per bar with 5g of protein, these better-for-you snacks are crafted with 100% whole grains and real ingredients, making them a smart, delicious, and convenient grab-and-go choice for the whole family.

The mini bars are perfectly sized for lunchboxes, backpacks, pockets, and beyond. Whether fueling an after-school adventure or powering through an afternoon slump, Kodiak Drizzled Mini Granola Bars deliver real good ingredients alongside wildly delicious flavor.

Drizzled Mini Bars are now available on grocery store shelves nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Publix, and more. Both flavors can also be purchased on KodiakCakes.com.

"At Kodiak, we never stop looking for ways to make better-for-you food more delicious and more convenient," said Sonali Dalvi, Head of R&D at Kodiak. "With the launch of our new Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich and Drizzled Minis, we are continuing to prove that convenience doesn't have to mean compromise. We've crafted these new options for those who need a quick, effortless win, without sacrificing on high-quality ingredients and protein-packed nutrition."

To find a retailer near you, as well as delicious recipes, visit KodiakCakes.com. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest, follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

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SOURCE Kodiak