Kohler and Daniel Arsham Challenge Perceptions of Luxury Lifestyle Through Immersive Travel, Artistic Design and Malbon Golf Collection

Arsham in Kohler presents six public-facing, large scale sculptures that adorn the Kohler resort property, a private luxury guest cabin with scenic views of Lake Michigan, and a new bathroom collection called Landshapes all meticulously designed by Arsham. Arsham in Kohler also features a merchandise collection designed in collaboration with lifestyle apparel brand Malbon Golf.

Arsham in Kohler integrates Kohler's legacy of iconic design with Arsham's unprecedented creative expression and Malbon's curation of a playful golf lifestyle and culture. The three brands share a passion for encouraging a diverse audience to access new experiences and gain unique perspectives. Arsham in Kohler cohesively melds Kohler's expertise in luxury hospitality and consumer product design.

"Kohler is honored to partner with Arsham and Malbon, two creative forces that share our passion for bold ideas and immersive experiences. We thoroughly embrace and enjoy the creative process – not only as an outlet for innovation, but also as an ethos of presenting new possibilities in design," said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co.

"Incorporating my sculptures into the golf landscape will hopefully spark conversation about creative expression and golf in a whole new way," said Daniel Arsham. "There is a kind of artistic, architectural, even sculptural proposition that's inherent in the game of golf, where you end up playing against the creator of the course itself. We created an atmosphere where unexpected wonders emerge out of the blue, offering moments of surprise, and beckoning guests and the community to explore our world from a new perspective."

THE ARSHAM CABIN

The Arsham Cabin, as part of the Kohler Cabin Collection , can be reserved by resort guests and features his Landshapes bathroom collection. The Cabin was designed to give guests the opportunity to experience the world of Arsham as he incorporated elements that he uses in his own home. The stylish space integrates his furniture and art to create a holistic experience, while elevating the bathroom elements with Landshapes. The Arsham Cabin includes custom amenities and a pantry stocked with Arsham's favorite things for an immersive guest experience.

The cabin is a 10-minute drive from the American Club resort-hotel, just south of Whistling Straits golf course (host of the Ryder Cup in September 2021). With inspiring views of Lake Michigan, the cabin is inspired by its serene woodland location and accommodates four guests. The cabin features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, alongside a cozy kitchen and living space with a wood-burning fireplace and stove. A spacious wooden porch wraps half-way around the cabin, providing scenic views of the lake and the new zen garden featuring Daniel Arsham's sculptures. Cabin guests are surrounded by nature and privacy, and can enjoy complimentary access to the resort's amenities, including: Sports Core Health & Racquet Club and River Wildlife, a 500-acre wilderness preserve teeming with outdoor activities, including hiking trails, fishing on the Sheboygan River and other seasonal activities.

ARSHAM IN KOHLER SCULPTURES

Arsham in Kohler offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves through his perspective as they experience six large-scale sculptures placed throughout Destination Kohler's property, including Kohler's acclaimed championship golf courses. Integrating sculptures into the golf courses was a shared vision of both David Kohler and Arsham that was brought to life. Arsham took his own interest in the design of the courses to create the six sculptures strategically positioned throughout the landscape.

Highlighting both Arsham and Kohler's appreciation for beauty and nature, the large-scale art pieces are placed around Whistling Straits, Blackwolf Run, The American Club and Arsham Cabin. The art pieces stem from the universe of Arsham's work and include: Bronze Eroded Pentax Camera, Bronze Eroded Porsche 911, Bronze Eroded Trainer and Pikachu, Amalgamized head of Hermes of Olympia, Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene and Bronze Eroded Venus di Milo. The sculptures connect with Arsham's larger body of work and are inspired by what he refers to as the confusion of time; figures and objects that represent different eras collapsed through their materiality.

The sculptures are meant to spark conversation among visitors and allow for open interpretation. Arsham's thoughtful placement of the sculptures considers how each would be viewed from various angles as well as the natural backdrop of the Midwest location.

MERCHANDISE COLLECTION IN COLLABORATION WITH MALBON GOLF

Also debuting is a clothing and accessories collection with lifestyle golf apparel brand Malbon . Known for his functional, comfortable, and stylish golf apparel, Stephen Malbon created a unique collection with Arsham that incorporated the finest elements of Malbon with Arsham's design. The collection includes a polo, tee, hoodie, vest, hat in two colorways, towel, club cover, divot tool, and golf ball, available for purchase on–site, and online.

LANDSHAPES BATHROOM COLLECTION

Arsham's beautiful new bathroom collection, Landshapes, draws inspiration from nature and his signature water droplets, chiseled masses, and amorphic forms. The collection features a freestanding tub with a hand-carved aesthetic and striking vanities whose design reflects Arsham's time spent in Japan and the beautiful Japanese chinoiserie. Other components of Landshapes include a vessel sink that stemmed from the Rock.01 sink he created, decorative glass faucet handles capturing the quiet beauty of water droplets, Kohler's Veil Smart toilet designed to emulate erosion and the discovery of minerals beneath the surface, organically shaped mirrors available in vanity and full-length sizes, lighting fixtures in pendants and sconces, and KOHLER WasteLAB tiles made of recycled materials and inspired by sand deposits left by waves crashing into the coast. The Landshapes collection is featured in the Arsham Cabin with a commercial launch set for later this year.

