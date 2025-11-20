Kohler, Wisconsin Resort Announces Expansion of Inn on Woodlake Hotel Including Guest Rooms and Addition of New Bucks & Birdies Entertainment Center

This expansion marks another enhancement in Kohler's continued investment in its hospitality portfolio, further elevating the guest experience and strengthening the region's tourism landscape. Recently completed projects that coincide with this revitalization included the refreshed five-star Kohler Waters Spa, The Greenhouse garden café inside The American Club, upgrades at Whistling Straits, and the debut of The Lost Sheep food truck. Projects currently underway include Purebred Farm, a new 14-hole golf course; The Serve, a premier racquet sports facility; Woodlake Market, a wellness-focused marketplace; and the renovation of The Carriage House at The American Club Resort Hotel.

The three-story expansion to Kohler's boutique hotel will introduce 66 additional guest rooms and suites, alongside an exciting new golf and entertainment center, with an accompanying bar and restaurant. Outdoor enhancements will be comprised of a new hotel entrance, landscaping, tree plantings, and hardscaping – including a spacious stone-paved promenade and patio along Wood Lake.

Demolition to select Shops at Woodlake structures to accommodate the expansion is underway. The existing three-diamond Inn on Woodlake, which opened in 1994, will continue normal operations throughout construction. Completion is anticipated in June 2027.

The expansion will bring the hotel's total room count to 203, including two and four-bedroom suites. Another key highlight of the project is the addition of an immersive social hub designed for guests and locals alike, featuring golf and F1 racing simulators, duck pin bowling, darts, a casual pub/restaurant, and outdoor activities, such as an expanded putting green and live music. The entertainment center will be housed on the main level of the new space and the additional guest rooms located on the three floors above.

"Guests travel from around the world to play our legendary courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, to unwind in the tranquility of our Forbes Five-Star Kohler Waters Spa, and to savor exceptional dining and one-of-a-kind seasonal events," said Nina Kohler, Strategy and Design Consultant for Kohler Hospitality. "The reimagined Inn on Woodlake and its new entertainment district give us the chance to go further—creating lively, inclusive spaces that bring fresh energy to the resort while fostering a stronger sense of belonging for our guests, Kohler associates, and village residents alike."

About Kohler, Wisconsin

The Kohler, Wisconsin hospitality profile includes The American Club luxury resort hotel, five-star Kohler Waters Spa, world-renowned championship golf venues Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits – which has hosted three PGA Championships and the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021 – 12 casual to fine dining establishments, and the 500-acre wilderness preserve River Wildlife. The Inn on Woodlake in the Village of Kohler is a three-diamond property, and LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay's Titletown entertainment district is a four-diamond property.

A sister property, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, is located at the birthplace of golf alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole – the most famous and difficult par-4 hole in golf.

Kohler, Wisconsin is located one hour north of Milwaukee, two and a half hours north of Chicago, and one hour south of Green Bay just off Interstate 43.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation For Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

