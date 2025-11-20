Kohler Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Stores with Continued U.S. Expansion

Kohler Stores offer a dynamic, interactive environment where customers can explore built-to-last products from Kohler's trusted portfolio of brands. Each store showcases a variety of products designed to support a wide range of project needs, including timeless fixtures, smart home innovations, wellness experiences, and exclusive collections such as Kohler x Studio McGee.

Design-forward and approachable store associates are available to provide expert guidance through product comparisons, finish selections, and style for a seamless experience for customers and bring their design visions to life.

"We're here to assist every step of the process, helping customers feel confident, inspired, and empowered to create spaces that reflect their unique vision and elevate their design," said Kari Hazelton, Director of Strategy & Store Expansion. "Our goal is to make Kohler Stores feel like an extension of the community – an engaging and accessible destination for customers to spend time exploring functionality and experiencing the colors, materials and finishes of the products, as well as connecting with our design experts to help provide the right guidance."

After opening its first store 20 years ago in the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, Kohler continues to work with Distributor partners to expand its footprint across the US. In the past year, Kohler has opened 10 new stores – located in Summit, NJ; Plano, TX; Westwood, MA; Solana Beach, CA; San Ramon, CA; San Jose, CA; Charleston, SC; Burlingame, CA; Palo Alto, CA; and Pasadena, CA. These openings reflect Kohler's dedication to building strong connections in the communities it serves.

Looking ahead, Kohler is excited to expand into new markets, with stores opening soon in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Salt Lake City.

Kohler's success is supported by a network of trusted distributor partners, including Best Plumbing Supply, Crescent Supply, Facets of Austin, Facets of Cherry Creek, First Supply, General Plumbing Supply, GROF USA, Hajoca, Hughes Supply, Keller Supply, Moore Supply, PDI, Plimpton & Hills, Studio41, Supply New England, Weinstein Supply, WHCI, and Wool Supply.

As Kohler celebrates this milestone, its mission remains clear: to build meaningful connections with the communities it serves and to be a trusted partner in the design journey.

Find a Kohler Store near you at Kohler.com.

Press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

