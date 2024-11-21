Kohler and Remedy Place Debut Luxury Ice Bath at Design Miami

Immersive installation features four Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath stations with guided sessions at The Miami Beach EDITION Sandbox

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global kitchen and bath leader Kohler, and Remedy Place, the world's first Social Wellness Club®, are hosting an immersive pop-up to bring a whole new social self-care experience to Design Miami. The activation showcases the design-focused Ice Bath, a collaboration between the brands.

KOHLER x Remedy Place Ice Bath KLAFS Sauna

The Kohler x Remedy Place Beach Club runs December 2-6 at The Miami Beach EDITION hotel and marks the first opportunity for guests to use the new Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath and experience its thoughtful design and innovative features. The social wellness event features guided breathwork and ice bathing sessions, complemented by live music and wellness-enhancing food and beverages.

Attendees can learn more and register for guided ice bathing sessions, for up to four guests at a time, at Kohler.com/DesignMiami.

Kohler x Remedy Place Beach Club

The Miami Beach EDITION Hotel Sandbox

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

December 2—6

Kohler teamed up with Dr. Jonathan Leary, Founder and CEO of Remedy Place, to develop self-care products and experiences as the newly appointed Lead Self Care Advisor to Kohler's wellness business. Combining Kohler's advanced engineering and Dr. Leary's passion for designing to heal, the ice bath has unique elements that transcend the at-home self-care category. The Ice Bath will be available for shipment in Spring 2025, with a registration for preorder on Kohler.com.

The Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath reimagines the cold plunge, creating an elevated and approachable experience. The one-of-a-kind Ice Bath features a contemporary dark design, high-end materials, and an enviable sleek aesthetic. Precision temperature control, ergo-dynamic body positioning, a state-of-the-art UV-powered filtration system, and an integrated light to help guide breathwork deliver a luxurious and revolutionary cold therapy. The Ice Bath provides optional plumbing integration for easy filling and draining and is intended and certified for both indoor and outdoor use. The Beach Club demonstrates outdoor usage, and the activation is graciously outfitted by B&B Italia outdoor furniture and features surfaces by Cosentino.

Design Miami Fair

Kohler-owned luxury sauna brand KLAFS will be featured at Design Miami. KLAFS specializes in experiential saunas and has been known for its craftsmanship and sophisticated design for nearly a century. KLAFS saunas offer precise temperature control to create purifying, therapeutic environments that invigorate the senses and promote deep relaxation.

The KLAFS S11 Sauna, developed with Studio F.A. Porsche, will be on display at the fair. The S11 creates a sensory journey between warmth, light, color, and sound. Design-forward elements include a frameless glass front, gently curved interior seating, and light illuminated behind a wall of traditional Japanese Washi paper for a soft diffusion.

Design Miami Design Talks

"The Shaping of Self-Care"

Design Miami Design Talk Theater, 1901 Convention Center Drive

December 4 at 2:00pm

The session will explore the connection between products, experiences, and self-care, showing how design can support healthy lifestyles, build community, and inspire personal expression. Glenn Adamson, Curatorial Director of Design Miami 2024, will moderate the panel featuring:

Dr. Jonathan Leary , Founder and CEO of Remedy Place and Lead Self Care Advisor to Kohler

, Founder and CEO of Remedy Place and Lead Self Care Advisor to Kohler Katie Stevens , General Manager of Kohler Wellness

, General Manager of Kohler Wellness Emily Oberg , Founder of Sporty & Rich

"50 Years of Arts/Industry"

Design Miami Design Talk Theater, 1901 Convention Center Drive

December 4 at 5:30pm

The Arts/Industry program, a collaboration between Kohler Co. and the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, will be highlighted in a Design Miami Design Talk also moderated by Glenn Adamson, featuring panelists:

Michelle Grabner , Artist, Teacher and Curator

, Artist, Teacher and Curator Joel Otterson , Artist, Sculptor and past Arts/Industry artist

, Artist, Sculptor and past Arts/Industry artist Tomas Vu , Artist, Professor and past Arts/Industry artist

, Artist, Professor and past Arts/Industry artist Jodi Throckmorton , Chief Curator at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Kohler is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arts/Industry program, showcasing the relationship between art and manufacturing with a new exhibition titled Makers in Place: Kohler Celebrates 50 Years of Arts/Industry, a vibrant exhibition curated by Michelle Grabner featuring the work of artists who have participated in the unique and acclaimed Arts/Industry residency program. The international roster of artists includes Ann Agee, Ghada Amer, Lily Cox-Richard, Jack Earl, Joel Otterson, Woody De Othello, Christine Tarkowski, Tomas Vu, Willie Cole and Theaster Gates among others. Initiated in 1974 by siblings Ruth DeYoung Kohler II and Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., Arts/Industry connects artists with the industrial resources available in the Kohler Co. factories.

Makers in Place: Kohler Celebrates 50 Years of Arts/Industry

3946 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

December 2–7

Open Noon—10 pm

Closed December 5 from 5—9 pm for a private event

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

