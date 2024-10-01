Kohler and Remedy Place Elevate Premium Home Wellness Category

Dr. Leary brings over a decade of professional insight and expertise to the partnership as the newly appointed Lead Self-Care Advisor to Kohler, building upon the company's mission to help people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives. In this role, Dr. Leary will leverage his deep expertise to help shape business strategy and to directly influence product development initiatives that effectively address key market opportunities.

"Dr. Leary and Remedy Place have demonstrated proven success with a dynamic offering of products and services," said Katie Stevens, GM of Kohler Wellness. "Kohler has long provided our customers with bold and innovative products to help enhance their homes as a sanctuary for rest, recovery, and renewal – so working together in partnership with Dr. Leary will further advance our wellness design leadership."

"Remedy Place's passion for designing to heal and Kohler's advanced engineering and quality craftmanship came together to create a sophisticated ice bath that transcends the at-home self-care category," said Dr. Leary. "We're excited to bring the Remedy Place experience and cold therapy benefits into people's homes. Our partnership with Kohler embodies a deep appreciation for world-class design and innovation, with the shared goal of delivering breakthrough products and elevated self-care experiences to make people feel better."

The KOHLER x Remedy Place Ice Bath draws from 150 years of Kohler's design and manufacturing acumen combined with Dr. Leary's valuable insights and feedback from Remedy Place members citing benefits from cold therapy – the club's signature offering and most popular tech-remedy. Ice baths can reduce swelling in muscle tissue, accelerate the recovery process, and boost mental resilience and overall mood.

The KOHLER x Remedy Place Ice Bath reimagines the cold plunge, creating a uniquely elevated and approachable experience. The one-of-a kind Ice Bath features a contemporary dark design, high-end materials, and an enviable sleek aesthetic. Precision temperature control, ergo-dynamic body positioning, a state-of-the-art UV-powered filtration system, and an integrated light to help guide breathwork deliver a luxurious and revolutionary cold therapy. The Ice Bath provides optional plumbing integration for easy filling and draining and is intended for both indoor and outdoor use.

The elegant design and cutting-edge technology are paired with engaging content directed by Dr. Leary, including guided breathwork videos to help deliver exceptional results and success when customers integrate the ice bath into their at-home self-care routines. Dr. Leary will be sharing additional insights about the partnership during the Global Wellness Summit hosted at Kohler's Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland held November 4-7, 2024.

Visit the KOHLER x Remedy Place Press Kit for visual assets and more information.

Register For Pre-Order Now , with shipment in Spring 2025.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About Remedy Place

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Jonathan Leary, Remedy Place is the world's first Social Wellness Club®, redefining self-care and transforming how people socialize. This is achieved through the fusion of holistic practices, cutting-edge Self-Care Tech-Remedies, and group experiences. With a mission to empower guests to take control of their health, Remedy Place offers a wide array of experiences designed to enhance both health and social life, simultaneously. Whether it's turning an after-work gathering into an ice bath breathwork class, a perfect date night, watching a film while receiving IV therapy in a meditation cinema, or providing an experiential venue that replaces the bar or restaurant scene, every moment at Remedy Place is crafted with intention, setting guests up for success. Dr. Leary has created an environment designed to heal and is on a mission to make people feel good while pioneering the most important new category in health and wellness: Social Self-Care®. Make a reservation to visit Remedy Place clubs in Los Angeles or New York City or join the movement at remedyplace.com or @RemedyPlace.

About Dr. Jonathan Leary

Dr. Jonathan Leary is the Founder and CEO of Remedy Place, the world's first Social Wellness Club®. With locations in New York and Los Angeles—and plans for global expansion—Dr. Leary is at the forefront of the self-care and social wellness movement, garnering worldwide attention. Driven by a passion to help as many people feel better as possible, Dr. Leary transitioned from his successful career as a world-renowned concierge wellness doctor to launch Remedy Place's first location in 2019.

At the intersection of design, self-care, and human connection, Dr. Leary and Remedy Place are leading a profound shift in the $10+ trillion healthcare industry. In response to the growing demand for social wellness, the brand's offerings extend beyond its flagship locations, encompassing in-club events, off-site experiential activations, a product collection, and educational initiatives to broaden access and engagement. In 2024, Dr. Leary introduced The Framework —a complimentary educational platform, providing unique training that sets you and your health up for success in every facet of their life.

Beyond his leadership at Remedy Place, Dr. Leary is a sought-after speaker and advisor. His expertise has been featured in top media outlets such as Vogue, The New York Times, The Times UK, and Today Show, alongside a range of corporate keynotes with Delta Airlines, The Global Wellness Summit, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Young Presidents Organization. Dr. Leary consults for industry-defining companies such as Kohler and Soho House to architect wellness innovation and strategy.

With Remedy Place on track to open two additional clubs per year, Dr. Leary continues to innovate and inspire with an unwavering commitment to make people feel better and pioneer a new path for the self-care industry.

