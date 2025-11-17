Kohler Unveils Pearlized Finish Artist Editions Sink at Design Miami with Immersive Installation by Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, the global leader in kitchen and bath renowned for boundary-pushing design, returns to Design Miami to debut its latest innovation – Pearlized, an iridescent finish that transforms ceramic surfaces into luminous works of functional art.

Pearlized was developed in partnership with artist David Franklin, the inaugural resident of Kohler MakerSpace and a two-time resident in the esteemed Arts/Industry program, a collaborative artist residency between Kohler Co. and The John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

Kohler Pearlized Derring Carillon Artist Editions Sink

Pearlized will be introduced on the Kohler Derring Carillon Artist Editions sink made by artisans in Kohler, Wisconsin, merging craftsmanship with advanced surface technology.

"Providing artists with the freedom to create in our factories has inspired some of our greatest design innovations," said Chief Sustainable Living Officer, Laura Kohler. "This latest creative endeavor, initiated by David during his residency in Kohler MakerSpace and brought to life through his collaboration with our associates, has resulted in a luminescent product that not only serves a functional purpose but also tells a beautiful story about experimentation and the evolution of how we think about design."

From Artist Discovery to Design Breakthrough

It was in Kohler MakerSpace that Franklin created the awe-inspiring sculpture Once and Forever Lake Michigan composed of 1,600 highly detailed ceramic fish, now on display at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. During that project, he and Kohler's engineering team experimented with applying PVD technology – typically used on metal fixtures and faucets – to his ceramic fish, resulting in a gorgeous, pearly finish. That innovation and reimagination of PVD technology became the foundation for the Pearlized finish, now making its debut on the Kohler Derring Carillon Artist Editions sink.

"My work with Kohler has always been about discovery, finding new ways to express light, texture, and form through materials," said Franklin. "Seeing that moment of experimentation evolve into a design innovation for Kohler's products is both rewarding and a perfect example of what can happen when artists and engineers create side by side."

An Immersive Debut at Design Miami

To introduce the new finish, Kohler has partnered with Harry Nuriev – artist, founder, and creative director of Crosby Studios - for an immersive installation inspired by Design Miami's 2025 theme, Make.Believe. The activation brings the artistry of the Pearlized finish to life with a rippling, dreamlike landscape that showcases its origin story and highlights Franklin's history of experimental iridescent works, discovered in collaboration with Kohler through its artist residency program, Kohler MakerSpace.

Harry Nuriev is the natural creative partner to interpret Kohler's new Pearlized finish for Design Miami. Known for creating bold environments that blur the line between art, architecture, and sensory design, Nuriev transforms a technical surface into a living environment that shifts with every movement, reflecting light, motion, and imagination through the iridescent surfaces.

"The Pearlized finish is more than a surface, it's a living canvas, continually changing as we interact with it," said Nuriev. "Our goal was to create an environment that captures the finish's ever-evolving beauty and invite people to experience design as something fluid and alive."

The exhibition will be open to the public December 3-7 at booth X-08. Kohler will also host a Design Talk on Tuesday, December 2, exploring The Alchemy of Making: From Imagination to Innovation, with panelists Harry Nuriev, David Franklin, and Michael Seum, VP of Industrial Design, Kohler. The conversation will explore the collaborative journey of making, from a creative vision to a finished object. Drawing from their unique experiences—including Nuriev's immersive, conceptual installations and Franklin's intricate PVD-coated works—the panelists will uncover how industrial processes, like the creation of Kohler's new Pearlized sink, can become a new medium for artistic expression.

To sign up to be notified about the Pearlized launch, and to learn more about Kohler's commitment to art, wellness, and sustainable design, visit Kohler.com.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About David Franklin

David Franklin is a multidisciplinary artist whose work bridges street art, native sculpture, and contemporary public installation. Based in the Pacific Northwest, Franklin began his artistic journey in his teens as a graffiti artist in Denver before a 10-year sculpture apprenticeship where he gained expertise in sculpture, design and large-scale architectural installations. Over the past two decades, he has created numerous public art commissions across the United States and taught at the Marc Adams School of Woodworking. A two-time resident of the Arts/Industry residency program - a partnership between Kohler Co. and The John Michael Kohler Arts Center - Franklin returned to Kohler as the inaugural Kohler MakerSpace resident, where he created a permanent ceramic installation for the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

About Harry Nuriev & Crosby Studios

Crosby Studios is a Paris–New York–based creative practice and cultural platform founded in 2014 by Harry Nuriev. In 2025 with a global footprint, Crosby Studios is shaped by a radical vision and a commitment to the transformism - launching around 30 projects including fashion retail, hospitality, private residences, and product design, as well as contemporary art exhibitions, collectible objects, educational and cultural programming. The studio is involved in full cultural storytelling - from art direction and editorial photo shoots to immersive activations - where Crosby Studios is an integral part of the creative and communication process.

Selected clients include: Nike, Balenciaga, Delta Air Lines, Baccarat, Dover Street Market, Gucci, Augustinus Bader, Clive Christian, Caron, Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo, Alexander Wang, Delvaux, Valentino, alo, and H&M. Harry Nuriev has presented his work at the Louvre Museum, Dallas Contemporary, Dittrich & Schlechtriem Berlin, Sultana Gallery Paris, and Mobilier National (in partnership with the French Ministry of Culture). He has also collaborated with artist Liam Gillick and architect Rem Koolhaas's Oma, and participated in numerous art and design fairs in Paris, London, Milan, Los Angeles, New York, and beyond.

Crosby Studios recently opened a gallery at 8 Rue Des Beaux-arts in Paris to showcase Harry Nuriev's latest ideas and creative research - continually supporting and shaping both the community and the industry around it. Harry Nuriev and the Crosby Studios universe are driven by the idea of the honest creative act - to make people feel, and by the philosophy of transformism.

