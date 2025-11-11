KOHLER Synthos Workstation Sink: An Entertainer's Dream

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bath, proudly introduces the Synthos Workstation sink collection – a dynamic and innovative kitchen solution designed for hosting, entertaining, and seamless workflow.

Crafted from premium materials, the collection features expansive stainless-steel undermount basins, sleek multi-level ledges, and luxury sink-to-table accessories for chopping, rinsing, and serving.

The Kohler Synthos Workstation simplifies prep, enhances entertaining experiences, and streamlines cleanup into one durable and elegant system for everyday efficiency, elevated gatherings, and holiday hosting.

"As the heart of the home, the kitchen is the place to host, gather, and create social connections with family and friends – especially during the holidays and other special occasions," said Daniel Norton, Product Manager, Stainless Sinks. "Synthos kitchen sink with integrated accessories is designed to elevate your entertaining experience."

Engineered for performance, Synthos Workstation sinks include a low-profile linear drain, sloped base, removable drain cover, and floating sink rack, all designed to enhance functionality and water flow. Constructed from durable 16-gauge stainless steel and featuring SilentShield® Plus technology, Synthos delivers best-in-class drainage and noise reduction.

The smooth-glide ledges allow the stainless-steel accessories to slide, eclipse, and layer effortlessly, creating a natural, uninterrupted workflow. Raised work zones keep ingredients at surface level and out of the bowl for a clean, organized experience.

Available in 30", 36", 48", 60", and 72" widths, the Synthos Workstation is designed to complement a wide range of kitchen layouts. Each size comes equipped with essential accessories, including a solid wood cutting board, stainless steel colander, prep bowl set, garnish bowl set, and a durable sink rack that supports even the heaviest stock pots while protecting the sink basin.

For larger sizes – 48", 60", and 72" – the set also includes a soaking bin and serving tray to expand functionality. Additional accessories are available for purchase, offering even more ways to personalize your kitchen workspace. All accessories are available in Dark Walnut solid wood or Matte Black wood composite, allowing you to match your style and preferences.

Kohler Synthos Workstation sink has already earned international acclaim, winning both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award for its innovation, aesthetic excellence, and user-centric functionality, affirming Kohler's commitment to design leadership in the kitchen space.

Curated Accessory Details:

Cutting Board: Large solid wood cutting board with ample workspace for food prep is that is naturally durable.





Large solid wood cutting board with ample workspace for food prep is that is naturally durable. Colander: Stainless steel tool to rinse and drain produce with ease.





Stainless steel tool to rinse and drain produce with ease. Prep Bowl Set: Stainless steel stacking bowls hold 3C volume, glass lids protect leftovers and have dual use as small canape plates; designed to allow seamless prepping, serving and storing.





Stainless steel stacking bowls hold 3C volume, glass lids protect leftovers and have dual use as small canape plates; designed to allow seamless prepping, serving and storing. Garnish Bowl Set: Stainless steel cups hold 1C volume and are great for dips and sauces; glass lids are perfect for prepping chopped garlic or spices; designed to fit within the sink, but beautiful enough to display on countertop or kitchen shelf when not in use.





Stainless steel cups hold 1C volume and are great for dips and sauces; glass lids are perfect for prepping chopped garlic or spices; designed to fit within the sink, but beautiful enough to display on countertop or kitchen shelf when not in use. Soaking Bin: Extra wide design to hold a large amount of produce; use under cutting board to safely thaw items submerged in water; fill with drink and ice when entertaining; fill for bottom-watering plants.





Extra wide design to hold a large amount of produce; use under cutting board to safely thaw items submerged in water; fill with drink and ice when entertaining; fill for bottom-watering plants. Serving Tray: Designed to work in-sink as a drying tray for delicate glassware; rubber mat is removeable, allowing you to seamlessly transition to your entertaining space as a serving tray.





Designed to work in-sink as a drying tray for delicate glassware; rubber mat is removeable, allowing you to seamlessly transition to your entertaining space as a serving tray. Pot Rack: Sturdy enough for filling your largest pots and pans, providing the ergonomic benefit of raising your working surface off the bottom of the basin; facilitates plant care tasks, while keeping your countertop dry.





Sturdy enough for filling your largest pots and pans, providing the ergonomic benefit of raising your working surface off the bottom of the basin; facilitates plant care tasks, while keeping your countertop dry. Salad Bowl Set: Three-piece design includes colander for rinsing salad greens; solid stainless bowl for serving; and soft, silicone lid that snugly fits both bowls for convenient fridge storage.





Three-piece design includes colander for rinsing salad greens; solid stainless bowl for serving; and soft, silicone lid that snugly fits both bowls for convenient fridge storage. Sink Cover: Streamlined, linear design allows crumbs and water to pass through without splashing; use as an extension of your counter space when entertaining, or to cover up messes within the sink.

Please visit Kohler.com for more information.

