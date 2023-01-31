Kohler Celebrates Innovation and Heritage at KBIS 2023

Honoring the company's 150th year, the Kohler KBIS booth showcases the brand's leading-edge design and storied history in the kitchen and bath industry

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, luxury decorative brands, power, and hospitality returns to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show to present its latest in design and innovation. The Kohler booth, #N2205, will showcase new products from KOHLER, Kallista, Robern, ANN SACKS, Kohler Lighting, Kohler Home Generators, and Sterling.

Kohler Aureus Vessel Sink

Founded in 1873, Kohler is paying homage to its 150-year anniversary by displaying both new and past iconic products, including an emphasis on the brand's bold use of color. The Kohler booth pays tribute to the legacy of Herbert V. Kohler Jr., who was at the helm of the brand's innovation for decades. Kohler also invites visitors to explore the company's Believing in Better sustainability and social impact strategy.

Highlighted new products within the space include:

Salute and Yepsen Artist Editions Lavatories

The Salute Artist Editions round glass vessel takes cues from a champagne coup glass. The interplay of refracting light, cut glass, and water casts beautiful shadows and creates a unique glow. The Yepsen Artist Editions glass sink features a contemporary linear pattern, reminiscent of the carved textures on marble and architectural facades.

Aureus Artist Edition Lavatories

The Aureus Artist Editions sink features bold veins and subtle hints of gold, finding inspiration in both the natural veining pattern of marble and Kintsukuroi, the process of fixing pottery with gold, silver, or platinum.

Cairn Laundry Sink

With soft curves and rich color offerings, the Cairn Utility Sink offers a transitional style to suit any laundry room. A single, 12" deep bowl and accompanying wash bin and utility rack accessories provide for a generous workspace. The Cairn Utility Sink is made of KOHLER Neoroc, a matte-finish composite material designed for extreme durability.

Rival Kitchen Faucet Collection

The Rival Kitchen Faucet Collection is stylish and versatile. With a smooth, flowing shape, the collection consists of five configurations in three popular finishes. The Rival faucets offer convenient and functional sprays that make kitchen tasks simple and convenient. A simple installation, the Rival Faucet Collection makes for an easy kitchen upgrade.

Innate Smart Toilet

With a versatile, sleek design, the Innate is an approachable option for those looking to introduce personal integrated bidet cleansing features into the toileting space, including front and rear wash, water pressure, temperature control, and Automatic UV Cleaning of the stainless-steel bidet wand. Innate also features an automatic open and close lid, deodorization, and an automatic flush for a hands-free experience. All functionality is controlled by an intuitive, handheld remote.

Sprig by Kohler

Sprig is a new wellness brand by Kohler that elevates daily routines into premium self-care rituals. Sprig's product portfolio was designed to create at-home spa experiences and includes an innovative shower infusion system (with shower infusion pods), premium bath bombs, and versatile body and linen mists. Featured at KBIS, the shower infusion device retrofits to existing showerheads and infuses the water stream with scented blend from the selected Sprig pod, enhancing the shower experience with mood-matching aromas. All Sprig products use clean, natural, premium ingredients and are thoughtfully formulated to be free of any proven or suspected toxins.

STERLING

Sterling is showcasing new, thoughtfully designed ADA-compliant kitchen sinks as extensions to the Ludington and Medley collections. The brand is also displaying a new modular bathing and showering solution, Performa 2, and a Matte Black finish extension on select faucet collections.

KOHLER Home Generators with Color and Pattern Options

Celebrating Kohler's longstanding leadership within color and innovation, Kohler launches 10 new exclusive colors and 3 Mossy Oak camouflage pattern options on its home generators, along with a new 26 kW home generator. KOHLER home generators run automatically providing hassle-free peace of mind during an outage.

KOHLER Lighting

Presented for the first time at KBIS are Simplice and Honesty, continuing to build upon Kohler Lighting's portfolio of whole-home lighting solutions. Simplice takes a transitional approach with its elegant, flared glass shades and sleek, tapered metalworks, and Honesty elicits a European sensibility and modern air with crisp square glass shades and thin metal supports that allow the beauty of the exquisite lighting elements to take centerstage.

ANN SACKS

Four collections will be featured this year: Belcaro – an artful marble with intricate surfaces (Pleated and Fluted versions); Amelie – a creamy large format marble with rich, mineral veining; Tryst – from the Benton Mosaics Collection celebrates the nonconformity of the early 20th century cubist movement; and Laurelhurst, an exceptional porcelain from Italy that offers a broad range of sizes and patterns and durability to be used indoors or out.

Kallista

The newest shade to join the Kallista palette – Brushed French Gold – is a warm-toned finish with a subtle texture and distinct glow. Crafted through a unique, layered application process, where colored lacquer is allowed to penetrate the metal, the result is a finish that is tactile and engaging.

Robern

Making its debut is Robern's new Tenor Lighting with optional SWAY Control, inspired by the golden era of 1930s Hollywood Glamour. Robern incorporated sleek glass, rich metal, and decorative endcaps to create three stylish Tenor lighting designs in two versions – Dimmable and Dimmable + White Tunable compatible with SWAY Control. Tenor Lighting is available in four finishes, and three cabinet lengths, and offers the technological advancements to provide an optimized experience that can be personalized to each user, individual routines, and daily preferences.

Furthermore, for the first time at KBIS, Kohler will be displaying the Purist Suspend Kitchen Faucet, Occasion Bathroom Collection, and the Stillness Infinity Experience bath. Throughout the booth, visitors can experience Kohler's partnership with Monogram and CAFÉ showcasing the symmetry between the brands with complementary colors and finishes. Over the course of the three-day show, the Kohler booth also welcomes attendees to a robust schedule of in-booth programming including product demonstrations and panel talks with industry leaders and tastemakers.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

Believing in Better: Better Planet, Better Communities, Better Lives

Believing in Better is Kohler's sustainability and social impact strategy and is based on the company's operating philosophy that its best can always be better – for the planet, people, communities, and business. Believing in Better has three pillars: Better Planet, Better Communities and Better Lives. Through each of these pillars, Kohler works to develop products and programs that will have a meaningful impact, not only for its business, but for the communities it serves, and for the lives of the people who use its products.

