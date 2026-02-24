Kohler Showcases Innovation and Design Excellence at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach

LTA Interiors | Credit: Kohler

"It's an honor to collaborate with such a talented group of designers and witness the thoughtful ways they incorporate Kohler products into their spaces," said Brittany Canniff Kimball, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Partnerships & Designers at Kohler. "Seeing their creative vision come to life is inspiring and we're proud to continue our partnership with the Kips Bay Decorator Show House while helping to raise vital funds that support youth in New York and Palm Beach."

Eleven design firms selected design-forward Kohler products for their spaces, including Robert Bell and Firefinish Interiors, who each created outdoor sanctuaries intended for contemplation and relaxation. Bell incorporated one of Kohler's newest offerings, the Kohler C2 outdoor sauna, a three-person retreat that fits perfectly into the landscape. Firefinish Interiors took a similarly nature-inspired approach in the cabana bath and outdoor shower area, specifying Vibrant Brushed Bronze finish from the Components Mix and Match faucet collection.

Designed by Amy Young Design and Yarn Design Associates, the two kitchens are conceived as spaces for gathering and entertaining, showcasing new products including the Billet touchless pull-down faucet and the Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet, which provides instant ambient, chilled, near boiling, or sparkling water at the touch of a button. To evoke an "after hours" atmosphere, Amy Young Design selected a moody Matte Black finish, while Yarn Design Associates opted for Kohler's luxurious Moderne Brushed Brass.

Eilyn Jimenez of Sire Design created a primary bathroom and adjoining dressing room, inspired by 17th and 18th-century traditions where the act of getting ready was its own art form. This is brought to life through the Artifacts Mix and Match faucet collection in Vibrant French Gold and the Memoirs Stately toilet in the elegant Biscuit color.

Kohler's premium, artfully crafted colors can be seen in rooms throughout both houses, including the classic Dune finish on Memoirs Stately console and toilet in Danielle Balanis' bathroom, Tartan & Toile's use of sleek Translucent Doe for her Kallos glass lavatory sink, and the shimmering Translucent Dew finish on the Salute glass vessel sink incorporated by Alexander Interiors.

"Kohler is an integral part of the success of the Show House, and we're proud to continue our partnership with the brand," said Nazira Handal, Director of Special Events and Corporate Partnerships at Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club. "Kohler continues to push the boundaries of design excellence while continuing to support our goal of raising funds for more than 11,000 young people."

Since 1973, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has raised millions of dollars for after-school programs in the Bronx. The event now includes locations in New York and Dallas, where Kohler continues to support.

Tickets for the Palm Beach Show House start at $50 and will run through March 24th, and will support the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, supporting vital programming for local youth.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House

Each year celebrated interior designers transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. This event began in 1973 when several dedicated supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club launched the Decorator Show House to raise critical funds for much needed after school and enrichment programs for New York City children. Over four decades, this project has grown into a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts and is renowned for sparking interior design trends worldwide. The Show House receives as many as 15,000 guests annually from across the nation. Since its inception, the Show House has raised over $33 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. For more information, please visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

